Dominica will be lifting visa restrictions for Haitians effective October 1, 2018.
Minister of Justice, Immigration and National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, said that Haiti is a full member of CARICOM and the Common Market and “the vision of CARICOM depends heavily on our integrated and unified Caribbean and that vision cannot be realized by the imposition of barriers to travel among member states.”
He stated that CARICOM Heads had decided to allow CARICOM national automatic entry into member states.
“The Heads of Governments in 2007 decided that all CARICOM nationals should be allowed automatic entry in a push to enhance the sense of belonging and community, entry would be denied if citizens were deemed undesirable, a security threat and if they were likely to cause a burden on the public purse,” he stated.
Blackmoore said Haitians living in Dominica have successfully integrated themselves into the Dominican society.
“Many Haitian citizens have obtained citizenship of the Commonwealth of Dominica and have integrated and become a vital part of the agricultural, the construction industry, the private security and the sewing industry,” he stated. “That can be seen as proof of their ability to assimilate into the Dominican culture, maintain homes and families and a decent standard of living.”
He said many Haitian nationals remained after the devastation by Hurricane Maria last September.
“During and after the devastation of Hurricane Maria many Haitians stayed back to contribute to the reconstruction of Dominica,” Blackmoore said.
Skerite using all kind of dirty tricks to get peogle to vote for him in the coming election. .. right now he behind haitians because he see dominicans fedup with his coshony….. that man is a complete failure … so he have cib people ..he have Haitian. ..Spanish all kind of nation so he can voleh the election again to stay in power. . With all that we doeno how much peopel that in Dominica. ..we doeno how much can vote. ..that man is a sick man
DOMIT WILL BE OUR BREXIT
Looking forward for a DOMIT by 2023 then? hahahahaah we are no long sensible in more ways than one. I agree with many a point raised above . As a current Black power advocate like Bob Denis the Delices Trinny some where in the diaspora We have to organize black folk but with all the opportunism going on it is clear Rayburn sunglasses will obviously work hard to secure a few extra votes as many a diasporan Dumb in a can
have long given up on the politics of free tickets to come vote enjoy the festivals and return only to see their homeland slowly becoming dirt poor. The Haitian bros and sisters with their experience of Huxley/hardtimes can teach us Dumbs in cans a few things about survival under a dictatorgoat.
Since Dominicans have a problem with Haitians then Antigua ,Guadeloupe, St Lucia and Martinique should send home Dominicans . Dominiches flood every other ian and still want to fight for the rock.
So your economy is crashing and you are removing visa restriction to Haiti the poorest country in the west hemisphere for its people to come to our shores…SMH
1. Failing economy, poor healthcare and high unemployment. You open the flood gates to poor Haitian who can only take away from DA failing economy instead of adding as they are financially challenge.
2. Are the Haitians the flock of new voters to help keep Skerrit in power??
3. This country cannot takecare of it own after Maria and it makes DA a refuge location for Haiti.
Note: I have nothing against the Haitian but my question is when will this GOVT look out for Dominicans FIRST.
The Haitians played their part in cleaning Dominica after Hurricane Maria. They did not run away. Kudos to them. A Victory well worn
Yeah they need Haitian votes to stay in power by any means necessary!!
It’s called expanding the electorate
“During and after the devastation of Hurricane Maria many Haitians stayed back to contribute to the reconstruction of Dominica,” Blackmoore said. This is true. How many of them were paid?
But many Haitian nationals were looting around Roseau like what!
Wonderful! I am elated. We shall now work towards the legalization of the plant marijuana. One Love !
That’s how you import votes
This is not a good move at all!! I Hope that customs will be more strict in their duties because I can tell you that getting into countries like St. Kitts, Barbados and St. Lucia just to name a few, persons are being screened critically upon entry. If we open our ports as a free port then we are going to be in so much trouble.
Watch I Watching, I respectfully disagree with you. Your statement sounds so unchristian. We are our brothers and sisters keepers. We need to learn to get along. Let us open our hearts and homes to others for we know not when it may be us. I am not saying to allow antisocial persons or undesirables to come in, but if persons are decant, law abiding people and they are coming to try and carve out a better life, let them. Many of us have relatives who have migrated to other countries around the world and they are sending back remittance that is making our lives more livable, so live and let live. We are all God’s children; it is amazing how some of us go to church and sing When We All Get to Heaven, but don’t want some brothers and sisters near us on earth. When you get a change go on YouTube and listen to Daddy Chess song, a part of it says Leave Selfishness out in the Cold and let Unity unfold. Have a heart.
Why did it take this long to remove such visa restriction when the CARICOM,, to which Dominica belongs, took a decision to allow their free movement within CARICOM? This should have been done a long time ago. However, is this another way of this government looking to get a new group of voters for the upcoming election?
btw, I’m very sorry Kings did not live to see this come to pass..one love ma Haitian ppl.
Now to my point, I love the Haitian ppl like every other black nation on this earth..I have good Haitian friends, like brothers.
But before the government open the flood gates, at least there should be safeguards to protect the local Dominicans.
The immigration system needs capacity to manage the roll call that will arrive, and of course the issue of food cultivation needs some administrative attention. Are Haitians entitled or allowed to simply come in and set up shop?
How long will the Haitians be allowed to stay at any given time?..How long before residency?..what will be the implications for Locals and the economy..Nothing against the Haitians, but this integration needs great thought and management.
should never have been instituted in the first place. What are we going to do with all the $400.00 collected from those who came before this announcement?
Nah man….well nous fini bat because by the time Skerrit calls election, there will be more Haitians than Dominicans.
Yes, I agree to helping our neighbors but alas, prayers.
Oh, I do agree. It’s a scheme.
Mahaut has a lot of Haitian votes and therefore Blackmoore and Skerrit are after them since they realize they will be out of favor with a lot of the Dominican voter both locally and in the diaspora. So with that move expect Haitians that are not qualified to vote to use the name of a dead person to vote. Desperate men doing desperate things and that’s just what it is
Hon. Minister i believe this is an error….the same way Guadeloupe and Martinique allows Dominicans to stay the French islands for 15 days without a visa, that is the same way Dominica should have done with the Haitians… just my opinion….
This is a good move because the Haitian community contributes to Dominica on many levels. This is particularly true in agriculture. Haitian farmers and agricultural workers are keeping agriculture in Dominica alive whereas many Dominicans have given up farming and statistics show that the average age of a Dominican farmer is now 65 years old.
Haitian women are by far the majority of female farmers in Dominica. Haitians are law-abiding and as Dominicans emigrate, Haitians help to keep many of our services and fresh food supply markets going. Come on, do not be prejudiced against your own brothers and sisters of African descent..!
I will not support that move at all. Soon we will have a influx of haitians in Dominica. Soon not even ground provision, or veges are good for consumption, as long as you buy it from a Haitian.
People like you are showing your inherent racism.
You mean xenophobia?
trust me, this is
CARICOM or not, this is a big mistake.
Where was CARICOM when Ross left so many Dominicans without their livelihoods?
This is not to say that Ross didn’t have to do what they did, hat’s not the point i’m making. But if CARICOM is too “diplomatic” to talk on such issues? What gives them the right to dictate what policies are implemented? These Supranational entities sometimes pass their place.
Ross stayed in Caricom, not so?