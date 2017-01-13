As America gets ready to celebrate Martin Luther King Day on Monday, a small Caribbean country, the Commonwealth of Dominica, is going even further in commemorating the lives of six World Icons (including King) for their outstanding contribution to humanity.

“6M’s Day” was initiated to focus attention (via the media and school focus groups) on the achievements of all the six long considered as positive role models in helping the journey to build good and just societies for the future.

The six are:

1. Nelson Mandela, internationally acclaimed Universal Icon for Peace

2. Dr Martin Luther King Jr, outstanding American Civil Rights Leader

3. Bob Marley, popular music/cultural icon, noted for initiating a public peace gesture in his country between combating leaders

4. Mahatma Gandhi, legendary as an advocate for peace

5. Marcus Garvey, early advocate for Black pride.

6. Dominica’s own ‘Neg Marons’, very early anti-slavery West Indian fighters for freedom

The 6M’s Day recognition activities, spear-headed by sections of the Dominica media that recognize their role in building society, is centered around the 3rd Monday in January of every year. It is intended to help promote knowledge of the Six named who come from all parts of our world). Hopefully, many students , led by their teachers, will ulilize the Day “googling” that information on their smart phones or tablets.

The organizers hope that regional and international coverage of this “positive” memorial event will also indirectly generate interest in Dominica itself, and that the annual “Informal Proclamation” of the Day and associated publicity will likely spark a renewed pride in our nation’s cultural heritage. (All of the 6 named happen to have African roots.) In particular, the Recognition Day highlights the example of some good role models with whom our Dominican youth in particular should identify – with a knowledge benefit for themselves and their communities!

Mandela’s famous phrase “Let Bygones be Bygones” is a message very relevant for old and new conflict-filled societies. And In today’s world of rampart terrorism, the words of another icon, Mahatma Gandhi, have special resonance: “If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children”.