Dominica will join the rest of the world in observing Earth Day 2017 on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

Earth Day is intended to inspire awareness and appreciation for the Earth’s environment.

This year, the day is celebrated under the theme ‘Environmental and Climate Literacy’.

Education is the foundation for progress. It is necessary to build a global citizenry fluent in the concepts of climate change and aware of its unprecedented threat to our planet. Empowering everyone with the knowledge to inspire action in defense of environmental protection is

fundamental.

Discover Dominica Authority wishes to urge the local community to observe the day by being cognitive of certain best practices which are in keeping with sustainable practices to ultimately preserve our Earth for future generations.

Some practices are as simple as reducing our individual energy consumption, using only the water you need, disposing of solid and liquid wastes and medications safely, buying locally or growing your own, learning about composting, reducing, reusing and recycling.