Sesame Solar Inc., with the help of its donation partners SimpliPHI Power, Outback Power and the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), will deliver its Solar Nanogrid Disaster Recovery Office to help the people of Dominica rebuild after Hurricane Maria, and in preparation for the coming hurricane season.

The Sesame Solar Nanogrid was shipped with a pre-configured, energy-independent, Disaster Recovery Office Inside for emergency power, medical and employment applications.

Sesame Solar and its partners are donating this mobile, solar-powered Disaster Recovery Office to the Waterside and Allied Workers Union (WAWU) and Representatives of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The Honorable Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, Minister of Health, Petter Saint-Jean, Minister of Education and Mr. Kertist Augustus, Secretary of WAWU, will receive the Sesame Solar Nanogrid Disaster Recovery Office just outside the Emergency Entrance of Princess Margaret Hospital.

Sesame Solar makes ready-to-use, Nanogrid Solutions for off-grid use. Its turnkey, Solar Nanogrids are pre-configured with Solutions Inside, and setup in less than 15 minutes.

Designed for off-grid power, mobile office, disaster recovery, educational, agricultural, industrial and military applications, very little training and maintenance are required.

Sesame Solar Nanogrid Solutions are manufactured from ISO shipping containers, and can be easily transported by truck, train, ship, or helicopter for use anytime, anywhere.

Backed by private investors, Sesame Solar Solutions are made in Michigan, USA.

The unit will be presented at a ceremony on June 1.