Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Works and Ports, Denise Edwards, has revealed that a safety assessment of the “entire main road network” in Dominica is to be conducted to enhance road safety.

Speaking at a press conference held in the conference room of the Ministry of Finance Tuesday afternoon, Edwards said that the government will be using the already launched Loubiere to Bagatelle road works project as an avenue to conduct a road network assessment throughout the entire island.

Assistance will be provided by the International Road Assessment Program (IRAP) along with Road Assessment Services Limited (RASL) at a cost of £131, 379.49, paid for using part of the United Kingdom’s £300-million infrastructure fund for the Caribbean region.

“Additionally, given the fact that the exercise would require mobilization of a consultant to the island, government decided to take the opportunity to carry out a road safety assessment of the entire main road network,” Edwards said.

Approximately 200 kilometers of the island’s road network will be surveyed by IRAP using a specially equipped vehicle as part of the exercise.

The funds for both of these ventures are provided through the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) and administered by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

Edwards added that considering the 120 percent increase in road fatalities between 2009 and 2013 according to the Global status on road safety, the road safety assessment will “guide the prioritization of road projects to yield the greatest impact on road safety.”

“Today, we are delighted to launch the commencement of the road safety assessment. Over the next six to nine months, International Road Assessment Program (IRAP) along with Road Assessment Services Limited (RASL) will be working with the Ministry of Public Works and Ports to evaluate the safety of Dominica’s main road network,” she said.

Edwards said that engineers and technicians within the Ministry of Public Works will be exposed to the tools used for data collecting and processing.

“Once completed, the consultant will forward the report including findings and recommendation to the government for consideration,” she remarked.

The Ministry looks forward to the public’s cooperation with the consultants traverse the main roads to undertake this exercise.

IRAP is a registered charity dedicated to preventing the more than 3,500 deaths and 100,000 injuries that occur on roads every day worldwide.

At the heart of the iRAP approach is a spirit of cooperation. IRAP freely provides the tools to help development banks, governments, funding agencies, automobile associations, research institutes and other non-government organizations worldwide.