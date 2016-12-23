MV Celebrity Eclipse, a Solstice-class cruise ship operated by Celebrity Cruises will make its inaugural call to Dominica on Sunday, December 25, 2016 at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth. This is the ship’s only call to Dominica for the 2016/2017 cruise season.

With a gross tonnage of 121,878 and length of 1040 ft, the MV Celebrity Eclipse has a carrying capacity of 2850 passengers and 1000 crew members. The MV Celebrity Eclipse has seventeen decks with features including 9 restaurants and food bars, swimming pools, a casino, a theatre, shops, a library, an art gallery where art and glass are auctioned, an Internet café and an Apple product shop, and the usual other amenities.

To mark the ship’s inaugural call, a welcome ceremony to include plaque exchange will be held aboard the ship at 10:00am. Government Officials and tourism stakeholders will be present to officially welcome the ship’s captain and crew.

A total of one hundred and seventy three (173) cruise calls are projected for the cruise season. This translates to approximately 313,600 passengers. There are 5 more inaugural calls for the 2016/2017 season, from three (3) different cruise lines.

DDA solicits the cooperation of all tourism stakeholders and the general public in ensuring a welcoming and enjoyable visit for the cruise visitors. We ask that every effort is made to ensure a safe, friendly, clean and hassle free atmosphere for cruise visitors.