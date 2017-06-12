Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has revealed that Dominica plans to have discussions with the Russian government over future bilateral projects and programs, including dealing with the issue of world peace.

He was addressing the media on Friday following the contract signing for the design of a National Multi-Sporting Complex in Dominica.

Skerrit said that he sees Dominica playing a role in putting an end to “all these wars and civil wars across the world.”

“I am hoping that in the near future we can work on a number of very important bilateral projects and programs but also dealing with issues of world peace; to bring to an end all of these wars and civil wars all across the world. It is having a serious impact on the way of life of everybody in the world,” he said.

Last week Skerrit visited Russia where he spoke during a panel discussion on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. He also met Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, who described Dominica as Russia’s most promising partner in the Caribbean.

Skerrit said that “although we do not have the means,” it is still necessary to lend a hand in creating peace, considering that the country is a member of the world community.

“I believe that as small as we are as a country, though we do not have the means, but at least we can be part of the process of finding peace and working towards peace and tranquility in the world, we are part of the world community and we have a responsibility and obligation and we should not believe that we do not have a part to play in this…we have to assert ourselves in the architecture,” Skerrit remarked.

In fact, not only does Skerrit think that Dominica is part of the world community and should offer its assistance in whatever way possible, he also believes that the Caribbean community on a whole should be represented as a means of advancing their developmental interests.

He said that although he represented Dominica during the trip to Russia, he also tried to represent the Caribbean community.

“I represent Dominica, but when I go to these countries, as people will know, I always seek to represent the Caribbean community and to advance the interest of the Caribbean Community because I am a regionalist, I am an integrationist; I believe in integration, I believe in helping each other…So wherever I can speak on behalf of the Caribbean Community, I speak on behalf of the Caribbean Community, in advancing the interest of the whole of CARICOM,” Skerrit said.

He also took a swap at the Opposition who he said has been criticizing the trip.

“I find it strange that the Opposition is criticizing my trip to Russia. These guys forget that the Russian Ambassador came to Dominica last year 2016 to celebrate our 20th anniversary of Diplomatic relations in Dominica and Russia, and all of the UWP guys were there. Lennox Linton was there, Joseph Isaac was there, they were there shouting ‘hail to Putin,’ and I go to Russia and they sit there criticizing me,” Skerrit remarked.