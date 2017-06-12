Dominica to work with Russia for world peace – PM SkerritDominica News Online - Monday, June 12th, 2017 at 9:25 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has revealed that Dominica plans to have discussions with the Russian government over future bilateral projects and programs, including dealing with the issue of world peace.
He was addressing the media on Friday following the contract signing for the design of a National Multi-Sporting Complex in Dominica.
Skerrit said that he sees Dominica playing a role in putting an end to “all these wars and civil wars across the world.”
“I am hoping that in the near future we can work on a number of very important bilateral projects and programs but also dealing with issues of world peace; to bring to an end all of these wars and civil wars all across the world. It is having a serious impact on the way of life of everybody in the world,” he said.
Last week Skerrit visited Russia where he spoke during a panel discussion on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. He also met Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, who described Dominica as Russia’s most promising partner in the Caribbean.
Skerrit said that “although we do not have the means,” it is still necessary to lend a hand in creating peace, considering that the country is a member of the world community.
“I believe that as small as we are as a country, though we do not have the means, but at least we can be part of the process of finding peace and working towards peace and tranquility in the world, we are part of the world community and we have a responsibility and obligation and we should not believe that we do not have a part to play in this…we have to assert ourselves in the architecture,” Skerrit remarked.
In fact, not only does Skerrit think that Dominica is part of the world community and should offer its assistance in whatever way possible, he also believes that the Caribbean community on a whole should be represented as a means of advancing their developmental interests.
He said that although he represented Dominica during the trip to Russia, he also tried to represent the Caribbean community.
“I represent Dominica, but when I go to these countries, as people will know, I always seek to represent the Caribbean community and to advance the interest of the Caribbean Community because I am a regionalist, I am an integrationist; I believe in integration, I believe in helping each other…So wherever I can speak on behalf of the Caribbean Community, I speak on behalf of the Caribbean Community, in advancing the interest of the whole of CARICOM,” Skerrit said.
He also took a swap at the Opposition who he said has been criticizing the trip.
“I find it strange that the Opposition is criticizing my trip to Russia. These guys forget that the Russian Ambassador came to Dominica last year 2016 to celebrate our 20th anniversary of Diplomatic relations in Dominica and Russia, and all of the UWP guys were there. Lennox Linton was there, Joseph Isaac was there, they were there shouting ‘hail to Putin,’ and I go to Russia and they sit there criticizing me,” Skerrit remarked.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
15 Comments
Your intention may be good but the only true peace we will find is in Christ Jesus. As we speak, world leaders are preparing to implement the one world government which will deceive the nations and provoke a great falling.
44 of the 56 signers of the declaration of Independence were Freemasons of the European order meaning that they were determined to building an occult form of a democracy that was based on the Atlantean scheme led by Sir Francis Bacon. Atlantis citizens thought that they took orders from ancient gods and were destroyed because they turned their backs on them.
here’s a simple source summary even of Freemasons.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAK2Mtce9gw
Peace is found in Jesus Christ people. We are slipping away.
May God’s name be praised.
Skerrit Russia is not about peace brother,Putin has one dream is to conqueror the world,which will never happen,and go to war with America,Russians have no love for black people,what planet are you on Skerrit?
Skerrit Shut your damn mouth and go clean your backyard, where you dirty Dominica before you come up with your nonsense about “playing a role in putting an end to “all these wars and civil wars across the world.”
My advice to you is playing a role in putting an end to corrupt, poor governance, lack of transparency and civil division you have perpetrated across the Dominica.” You run our decent Dominica as if it is your private property. You are politically incompetent and politically illiterate about good governance, accountability and decency in public office. It is time that y9ou take your supporting cronies with you and go to Russia or China. Go take care of their welfare. Bloody idiot.
Skerrit must Go…just go you are a Failure and bloody disappointment.
Laughter is a medicine so at the present state of Dominica let’s all relax a bit and take a good doze off Doctor Skerrit’s medical laughter, to ease our stress in DOMINICA.
I agree completely, laughter is good for the soul.
Haha … world peace! I cannot believe that there are sane people out there who think this is attainable! I thought beauty show contestants were the only ones gullible enough to purport such ludicrous ideas! World Peace stupzzzzzzzz.
Skerrit just joined Alice in wonderland. A man who stands for everything stands for nothing. You had an opportunity to do something to help Venezuela and the Venezuelans. What have you done to champion peace to a people who have sacrificed all to Dominica? Absolutely nothing. Skerrit you are nothing but a snake and a liar who says things to please an intended audience. You in power for 17 years caricom in existence for over 40 years you have done more to split the region and try to exhault yourself above the rest yet all the islands are doing better than dominica. Joining Russia to advance peace in the world is like me joining the devil to advance righteousness on earth and get people to heaven.
Can Mr. Skerrit please advise the Dominican citizens the nature, if not the content, of the “several important documents”, his Foreign Minister , Francine Baron, signed on our behalf with the same Russian Foreign Minister, Serge Lavrov , when she met him in Sochi in Russia in November of last yea? The Russian Foreign Minister confirmed that when he met with Skerrit in St. Petersburg and that was published in a press release by the Russian govt. but as usual, we Dominicans are kept in the dark. Maybe it is business as usual for Roosevelt Skerrit and therefore it is none of our damned business? Mr. Skerrit is portraying himself as a champion of world peace. Bravo, but he can not even achieve that in our own little country of barely 70,000. Please, Mr. Skerrit when you make yourself a laughing stock it reflects on all of us. Please, be more humble and fix your own country first.
Skerro who next you going to work with U did Venezuela, China, Morroco, Cuba, the devil himself who else is left ? hahahahahahahah
Skerrit , U have good head bro? I think U NUTS. Man those planter class people who had u nominated and then elected didn’t know what they were doing. They thought they were going 2 use u but u had ur own advisors so a monster was produced in the process resulting in DA becoming more screwed than it was in 75 -2000 the we lossed Rosie then Pierro quickly then Boom as Marlene would say then came U and really ,really screwed up DA irrpairably.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!!!
The Russians are bombing Syria wad up with the peace ?
Ya Right! Bc all of you are one comes. World peace my big Toe. You Medard here arresting ur opponents waking em from their bed 3 ,4 in the morning. Former DLP MMD, turn UWPite left party close office to work as legal bridge for the capiltalists break away soviets has been representing the Ambassador here.Look comes. all u current politicians are opportuninists
Well Look IT! Those with good body with bad brain, will get a swap over to those with good brain and bad body. We called it ,the PM RESSURECTION.One way to end street protests. Man you know something, they claim the world is coming to an end, leave it to Mr. Skerrit. Mr. Fix it.
Skeritt is a Mad man to think he/Dominica can have some sort of influence on Putin othe Russsin government 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂