Dominica votes against US decision on Jerusalem at UN
Dominica joined the majority of the world’s nations to deliver a massive blow to the US in its decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
At an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, 128 countries voted in favour of a resolution rejecting US President Donald Trump’s controversial decision made on December 6, which includes a plan to move the American Embassy to Jerusalem.
Dominica was among the countries that voted in favour of the resolution.
Nine countries voted against, while 35 abstained.
The vote is non-binding.
The New York Times described the vote as “collective act of defiance toward Washington.”
“History records names, it remembers names — the names of those who stand by what is right and the names of those who speak falsehood,” said Riad Malki, the Palestinian foreign minister. “Today we are seekers of rights and peace.”
Israel has denounced the vote.
“It’s shameful that this meeting is even taking place,” Israel’s envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon, told the United Nations.
On Wednesday this week, US President, Donald Trump, had threatened to cut aid to member states who voted against his decision.
The status of Jerusalem has long remained a sensitive topic and one of the core issues in the Israeli-Palestine conflict.
Israel annexed the eastern part of Jerusalem after the 1967 War and proclaimed it as its ‘eternal, undivided city.’
The Palestinians see East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.
Member states that voted in favour of the resolution
A: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Armenia,Austria, Azerbaijan
B: Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi
C: Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Chad, Chile, China, Comoros, Congo, Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Cyprus, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica
E: Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia
F: Finland, France
G: Gabon, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guinea, Guyana
I: Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Italy
J: Japan, Jordan
K: Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan
L: Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg
M:Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique
N. Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Norway
O: Oman
P: Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Portugal
Q: Qatar
R: Republic of Korea (South Korea), Russia
S: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria
T: Tajikistan, Thailand, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Tunisia, Turkey
U: United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United Republic of Tanzania, Uruguay, Uzbekistan
V: Venezuela, Vietnam
Y: Yemen
Z: Zimbabwe
Member states that voted against the resolution
G: Guatemala
H: Honduras
I: Israel
M: Marshall Islands, Micronesia
N: Nauru
P: Palau
T: Togo
U: United States
Member states that abstained
A: Antigua-Barbuda, Argentina, Australia
B: Bahamas, Benin, Bhutan, Bosnia-Herzegovina
C: Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic
D: Dominican Republic
E: Equatorial Guinea
F: Fiji
H: Haiti, Hungary
J: Jamaica
K: Kiribati
L: Latvia, Lesotho
M: Malawi, Mexico
P: Panama, Paraguay, Philippines, Poland
R: Romania, Rwanda
S: Solomon Islands, South Sudan
T: Trinidad-Tobago, Tuvalu
U: Uganda
V: Vanuatu
Diatribe? Because the facts that I present are inconvenient to you you call my statement a diatribe? To make it worse you proceed to regurgitate a bunch of hogwash which, while convenient for your point of view, is actually just propaganda!
Jews have been distinct, in whatever country they reside, for thousands of years. They have retained their identity. The Jews know themselves and the world knows the Jews. Now that God’s prophetic revival of their nation in their land has happened, haters are scrambling to come up with all kinds of lies to counter God’s truth. Well awah, it won’t work! and for your FYI, even if the majority of them were chased out of their homeland, there have always been Jews in Israel. The usurpers, invaders, are the so-called ‘Palestinians’ who were never a people, never a nation, have no history other than that their ancestors left the Arab lands and occupied the vacuum they created in Israel. Now they want to claim the jewels of God’s heritage…
There was never a state of Israel in the bible……Israel only existed from 1948
Great Job Dominica….You stand for principle. Those wicked Zionist that terrorize the Palestinians for their land are no more than common thieves.
Hello and good morning my people. Well America finally reveal itself to the World because people like me know that America was never an unbiased negotiator. They pretend they were negotiating in good faith between the Jews and the Palestinians but everything they do is on behalf of Israel. How can they give up the biggest price to Israel and say the other side should come to the table when the Jews didn’t give up anything. America went after Iran and North Korea in regards to their nuclear program but they say nothing about Israel two hundred nuclear weapons. Just google Modoci Vannunu or Israel Nuclear Weapon. The Palestinians should say they aren’t taking part in any negotiations if America is a party in the negotiations.
I think before anyone responds to this post that he/she should do some research on the evolution of current Israel. Get the scoop on the so-called state of Israel and stop perpetuating a lie
Some religious zealots only see one thing , Dominica voted properly.
Just some corrections first…Fran Finn Trump’s decision to put the U.S embassy in Jerusalem was done by the democratic will of the people.during the campaign he told us if you elect me as your president I will put the embassy in the capital. so promise made promise kept….An other correction,..UKDominican,world peace will not come by fighting against God.If we know Israel’s or the bible, this Israel is there to stay .Put all the members of the U.N together including the U.S.against Israel on the battlefield,Israel will be still standing….The God we say we believe in,said in the book of Jeremiah 32:36 Israel will never cease being a nation forever. amen and amen.
This Israel issue is one of the most manufactured situation we have had in the 20th century. All these lands were there with people living on them for thousands of years and now we have some Johnny come latelys
trying to convince us that this is the very land that is mentioned in the Bible so many years ago, when they do not even read the Bible during worship. So do not get it confused my people, too many of you mix up the people called Israel in the Bible with this recent people from Europe.
You called yourself a Christian but yet look up to a group of people who do not acknowledge Jesus. Sense or none sense?
I am not throwing blame but I think they should all live in peace with 2 states living side by side.
“CHAKADEMUS”‘” why all this DIATRIBE? where did you get your earthly knowledge? are you aware that present day people of ISRAEL are EUROPEANS invaders of the PALESTINIAN lands? are you going to continue to lie to yourself, family , friends and congregation for the next 1000 yrs? ISRAEL, as we know it, is probably a couple yrs older than you are. Just like other lands in the Caribbean and the wider Americas, ISRAEL is considered invaded and captured lands, AND BY THE WAY, NEXT TO THE USA, A TERRORIST STATE THEY ARE. We are learning today, that ABRAHAM never existed, DAVIDS kingdom was hardly the size of ROSEAU, and their OLD TESTAMENT, is a compilation of BABYLON, Zoroastrian, KEMET and GREEK. Indoctrinated FOOLS like you, are the ones expected to continue the LIE. DOMINICA, and the other Islands who voted in the positive, did us proud, for the first time since 1947, the UN took an overwhelming stand, against injustice, IS IT A NEW DAWN?….
Indeed, Dominica voted on principle… by not perpetuating the lie that Israel is the homeland of the fake Jews who have inhabited it since 1967…The land rightfully belongs to the Palestinians who have bloodline links to it for thousands of years. The Israelis are in fact Khazars/Europeans, a construct of wealthy men like the Rothschilds who own the mainstream media/Hollywood/US treasury…they wield unrestrained power. Complicit with Britain & the USA, these powerful men created the present ‘state of Israel’ and effectively succeeded in pushing the legitimate citizens into a corner. The world looks on whilst the fake jews kill the Palestinians. Our so-called evangelicals blindly SUPPORT these imposters who do not even acknowledge the Christ whom they (evangelicals) await on His next coming…
And the biggest secret ever: We, West Indians along with the so-called African Americans are part of the remnants of the Child of Israel, scattered! Study your Bibles to know thyself!
I’m reading so many ludicrous comments here that it’s so laughable. The fact is that Dominica along with the vast number of countries in the world (including many US allies) took an honorable stance in it’s vote at the UN. Adolf Hitler had the support of many as a result of Germany’s super power status at the time fir quite a while. I suspect some of the very same folks spurting out garbage here would have liked Dominica to also abstain during apathied in South Africa and when the US and UK consistently supported the same. The fact is that one has to stand up for principle at some point in time. If Trump is going to lead the US to the abyss then all you ‘house slaves’ both here and abroad who want to do so can follow him. Those of us who believe in common decency will continue to resist the madness of this and any other idiot who happens to be unforunately placed in a position of power that has the potential of wrecking havoc on the rest of humanity.
Just 6 months ago Congress voted for the U.S to move it’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem which is the capital of Israel.Jerusalem has been it’s capital almost 3000 years.The last 4 presidents have all promised to do just that,but Trump is the one who keeps his promise.It is no accident America is the most powerful nation on earth,military and economically.For the last 50 yrs it has received about 60.000.000 immigrations and just 12% are Caucasians.Put all the other nations together the U.S.have received more.
God said “I will bless those who bless Israel,and will curse those who stand against Israel”….genesis 12
Again the Almighty asked us (the saved ones) to pray for the peace of Jerusalem,the people who love Israel will prosper…psalm 122:6.
You see Dominica is forever begging?
Take note P.M.
BUT Haiti voted against the resolution (in support of the USA)! Has Haiti been blessed?
Yes Haiti has been blessed. It’s economy growth rate has far surpassed that of Dominica over the past years since the earthquake damages
History is written by the victors . It does not mean that they were always right and truthful, it only means that the other side was weaker but not necessarily wrong.
Back then all these people had their preferences and made decisions to sway minds how they at the time believe them to be .
Let us look at the last one hundred years to see how things changed so many times.
I for one will not invoke the Bible in this augment since is used so many times to justify one man’s opinion against the next.
Dominica did the right thing in this vote.
This is not how the world works . The world is millions of years old and this is a today’s decision that will be decided in years time.
The very people who are in the so called Holy land themselves are not even believing in most of the things we believe in as far as Christianity
Well done Dominica for standing with the international community to vote for what is right and just under international law! Too many people mix up the people called Israel in the Bible with this recent Zionist project: “On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion, the head of the Jewish Agency, proclaimed the establishment of the State of Israel. U.S. President Harry S. Truman recognized the new nation on the same day.” https://history.state.gov/milestones/1945-1952/creation-israel
“Too many people mix up the people called Israel in the Bible with this recent Zionist project”
@Truth Be Told, you have spoken a great fact in the above statement. Israel of today is not the Israel of the Bible –who were the chosen people of God. The Israel of today are both Jews and those were not as Jews, in the beginning, in the Bible we know them as Gentiles.
Jesus said at John 10 verse 16: “Other sheep I have which are not of this fold, them also I must bring together so that there will be One Flock and One Sheperd”.
So then, we should have the understanding, that God’s people today are both “Jews and Gentile”s who have accepted Jesus as their Lord and Savior. The Book of Acts at Chapter 11 verse 26 “The disciples were first called “Christians” at Antioch”
We are the people of the Spirit; we are not the ones creating all of this strife, vile, discord, and disdain all over the World
Truth! The world has been bamboozled by the fake jews!
Praise the name of Jesus! Glory! when i see these things i know that my redemption is nigh!
Prophesy in the making! This is evidence that God’s word will stand no matter what! Israel will always be God’s chosen nation and there is nothing that satan or man can and will do to stop the word of God! God created Lucifer and so he is in no way an equally powered enemy to God! REMEMBER THAT!
We have all power over satan, so imagine what power he has.
In order for this prophesy to come true, Palestine must become a free state for a small season. The UN already voted against Israel in 1992 and Israel will not back down. Now they will impose sanctions on Israel and it will still not back down! Then they will wage war against Israel!
The Bible says that God Himself will deliver Israel!
Do you see where this is going? This is not just a “my land” thing! This is a war over 3000 years old! This is about a war over the temple mount in Jerusalem, Israel, That Muslims, Jews and Christians
continuation:
Muslims, Jews and Christians want to share. Oh My Goodness. This is happening! Hang on Christians, and you who are not believers seek the lord before it is too late! A dead man cannot ask for repentance or praise the Lord! Do it now! Let your journey begin now!
America did the right thing!
Read for yourselves. Daniel 7:4 explains the beast like a lion with (eagles) wings which was plucked out. UK’s symbol happens to be a lion, and the 13 colonies belonged to the UK which gained independence on 7/4, July 4th. What a coincidence that the prophesy is written in Daniel 7:4… or is it that God purposed it so that we would believe!
Revelation 12:14 further explains the role of the eagle’s wings with Israel. ( allegory) Just think about it! We are very close to the end my people and Dominica’s decision went against the living God!
We don’t share a common faith. This is a lie! The Tony Blair Face to Faith foundation (look it up) is geared at programming our children
continuation: our future generation into believing that we share a common faith! Since when was Tony associated with the gospel? Is he not into international ruler ship? Pope Francis is now pushing the agenda of world power and unity. Folks Iron and clay will not bind! There are some Catholics who are true Christians so don’t get me wrong, and there are protestant church goers who do not have a relationship with God but please people read the bible and pray!
we will not see it as we think because we were warned that it will happen just as it happened in Noah’s time. We will be caught unaware!
Read people please. read and pray!
There is the internet and media today and you won’t find many people in the streets telling you… which is wrong but it is true!
I don’t care about negative comments but i only care about what Jesus thinks of me. I will humbly carry out His purpose in my life!
God’s word be true.
Praise the name of Jesus! Glory to God!
“Israel will always be God’s chosen nation” @ analy homas December 22, 2017
You may be correct unless you have left out Jesus’ Word at John 10: 16, where He said:: “Other sheep I have, which are not of this fold, them also I must bring together so there will be One Flock and One Shepherd”
If we continue to separate Israel from the rest of the World to say that she is the Nation of God, what happened to the Words of Jesus as quoted? Was that statement not spoken literally? Yes, it was! For that is the reason almost 2/3 of the New Testament, was written by Paul who was teaching the Gentiles to know about Christ Jesus-who walked the Earth in the fashion of mankind.
Today, God’s people are all of those who have or will accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior. In God’s opinion, we belong to two separate groups, be it Jews or Gentles –we are either the sheep or the goat– the sheep belong on te right hand of Jesus and the goat on His left
America always gets its way… remember when that clown MP called the former US Ambassador a “Warmiel”
See what happened shortly after with the SHUT DOWN of Colgate Palmolive!!
Listening to dbs news this morning ,Curtis Matthews have me confused. He spins the news by saying the U.S. will not give more money to the U.N.when it comes begging for more money. but Nikki Haley and the president was referring more to the individual nation’s including Dominica which they have been helping.
Is it right for other countries to tell the U.S where to put it’s embassy’s?
Countries such as Canada, which are self sustaining, are abstaining. Dominica that depends on the USA and other developed countries for every little thing is voting? Little Fish need to know their place. We should not have taken sides in this.
This is not how the UN was set up to operate . This is the most uninformed administration we have ever had and they do not know how to do business with international partners.
So a vote against was the right thing to do.
cont..
intervene sometime in the future to solve that problem once and for all. Again, HE said it and I believe HIM. Israel will get all the land that HE gave to them,through Abraham,because HE has the title to it all, HE owns it all not man we are just passing through..Personally I believe if Dominica was not going to vote yes they should have abstained, as some of you have suggested,although washing their hands as Pilot is not a good enough excuse…Again GOD is in control of it fully and HE will put everyone in their little cat and dog place at the appointed time..HIS word is Yea and Amen…
I just can’t understand what’s the big fuss about Jerusalem being Israel’s capital.First and for most the things of GOD ( JEHOVAH ) it’s foolishness to the natural man..What’s going there is not a natural problem it’s spiritual and GOD has laid out the whole story,how it’s going to play out from start to finish,I believe GOD
( Let GOD be true every man be a liar ) And so, as I have said in many other discussions where JEHOVAH has spoken, it is HIS word against man’s word. HE said HIS word has gone out ( spoken ) and it will not return unto HIM void but will accomplish all what HE has said.In other words, As it is written so shall it be : HE said Jerusalem will be trodden down by the gentiles, Who are gentiles? The whole story is playing out just as HE said it would. HE gave clear instructions that the Jews should drive them all out of the land, HE gave them the opportunity to do just that and they did not, so they are suffering the consequences right now. However HE will…
We call ourself religious and god fearing? PM i am a strong Labor supporter but on this one you are Dead wrong. Dominica and those who voted with the Corrupt and wicked UN will pay a great price for going against Bible Prophecy. And Gods chozen people..People read and understand your bible,Trump decision was God’s will..This is one of the signs of the soon to be coming jesus Christ..
How can you as a black person spout this nonsense about Gods chosen people? This is all ethnic superiority rubbish, yet you are so ill and misinformed by religious indoctrination as to utterly fail to see how degrading it is for you to believe such a thing.
So as usual I see Punjabe Dr. Sker-sker and his misguided advisors choose to vote against the USA instead of abstaining….hmmmmm! After say is LL do that!
We do NOT have our Lapo-Bonda but playing heavy against the heaviest of all heavy weights (USA). USA ‘ UN Ambassador Haley was right when she said she will be taking notes and I darn sure hope she did. What a dumb move by the DLP Cabal. Sadly, every person of Christian faith (including the Pope) knows that Jerusalem is the rightful capital of Israel but choose to stick with “political correctness” the cowards cowered. Like or hate Trump he did the absolute right thing.
You see, that is why I don’t believe in religion. They teach you one thing and support the other simply for worldly gains…smh!
Assertive like Fr. Jolly!
Not a support of this current Dominica government, but I must say I fully support this decision. Well done Mr Skerrit well done
To put personal gain above what is morally correct is something so detestable and heinous it beggars belief. That’s why clowns like trump and bullies like Israel behave the way they do – they know people like you exist – greedy and self centered, with no backbone or moral compass .
Now it all makes sense why Dominica will continue to be a cursed nation since it is opposed to God’s covenant with Abraham in relation to Jerusalem being the eternal capital of Israel. Dominica, unfortunately, you are caught in the web of the UNGA who only seek to create a one world governmental system offering you only dog crumbs to stay afloat. Dominica, you will continue to experience a downward economic and spiritual slope partly as a result of your government’s failed leadership to take a stand against the international community who is in violation of God’s word concerning Israel….Just look around you…
The elect awaits the new Jerusalem which will descend from Heaven not the current “so called” Jerusalem . Revelation 22
‘
The whole world needs to tell that clown Trump to go phuck himself! The office of US President should be governed by the democratic will of the people and not be used as his private protection racket, to bully and extort others into obeying his own personal will or that of his zionist cronies.
If you put money before morals what does that make you?
Allu don’t even know where to locate petite savanne folks, but allu know where Jerusalem belong?
why would prime minister skerrit do that, i think we should abstain when it comes to these large international affairs,especially when america is involved, because the decision they make will affect us directly. and besides if we were to ever get into a terrorist attack they would be the first to respond, so i think we take there sides, and if we had to vote we should vote for Jerusalem to be the capital. its a sacred christian site and should be the rightful capital of Israel.
hmmm……..i just think its kinda out of our place, what if it was Dominica in Israels place.
please excuse my ignorance guys enlighten me if i am wrong or missed something.
While I like most Dominica (I think) oppose Donald Trump, I have to agree with the decision to recognize Jerusalem and the capital of Israel on Biblical grounds. It’s obvious that Dominica’s vote was influence by the country’s commitment to China and like most counties including the US, their decision/vote was not based on bible. However, this must happen. All nations MUST come up against Jerusalem. It’s written in the Bible we all read.
Zechariah 14:2 reads “For I will gather all nations against Jerusalem to battle; and the city shall be taken, and the houses rifled, and the women ravished; and half of the city shall go forth into captivity, and the residue of the people shall not be cut off from the city.”
This may just be the start of what has been prophesied. If you are not familiar with the biblical roots of the Middle East conflict I would suggest the following article http://voice-wilderness.com/biblical-roots-of-the-middle-east-conflict/
I totally support this brave and principled decision by the Skerrit Administration. President Trump’s move was misguided and based on his misunderstanding of world history and the Middle East crisis. I invite him, his supporters, and those who now oppose the position taken by the Dominican government to meditatively read Hans K. LaRondelle’s masterpiece, The Israel of God in Prophecy, for a true understanding of the meaning of “Israel” and “Jerusalem” and the roles thereof in world history and future events.
Well done dominica
Well done Dominica what?
Dominica just follow what the majority did.
Isnt jerusalem the capital?
See how the other Caribbean islands voted.
much smarter than Dominica.
Even if you do not support Trump ,what is right is right.
Go read your bible.
Sorry dear but the Bible has nothing to do with this. Do not mix up the people called Israel in the Bible with this thing: “On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion, the head of the Jewish Agency, proclaimed the establishment of the State of Israel. U.S. President Harry S. Truman recognized the new nation on the same day.” https://history.state.gov/milestones/1945-1952/creation-israel
When the U.S.A start to put economic pressure on Dominica hope they don’t make noise bcuz
1. All or most of the govt voters lives in the U.S.A
2. He wants Toss school of medicine to come back.
3. The tourist.
4. The flight from the U.S.A ( PR or V.I)
Let’s wait and see.
@ John Jay, What’s new? America is putting pressure on every country with black people. America is racist in everything it’s does. While China is building and educating country with black people, America is suppressing the black race. As of today America has behind bars 760,000 black men out of 18million. America has more (black men) behind bars than India, Australia,England,Germany, Japan, Canada, south Korea combine. So what’s new? America don’t want to see any country with black people progress. Maybe you has not seen St. Croix and Puerto Rico after Maria.. Dominica did the right thing.
@ John jay, Every country who voted against this move did the right thing. Until Israel give the Palestinians the right to exist and treat it’s neighbor as itself. No other country on earth should know the bible more than Israel. Yet they don’t treat their neighbor as they would like to be treated. And the half of Israel don’t even believe Jesus Christ is the son of God. Benjamin Netanyahu is a racist leader just a Donald. The majority of the countries on earth is right in not supporting their agenda.
Irrespective of the reason for voting in favor of and for abstaining from voting against such a resolution, it’s a misguided decision and action as this will be the world capital city from where the whole world will be ruled in time to come at the return of Yahshua ha’Mashiach our Savior from heaven to this earth as King of kings and Ruler of rulers with a rod of iron. We had better be warned in light of Zechariah 14:12, 16-19.
Are you for real or are you a comedian?
Dominica should have abstained for now. Look we have IsraAID right there on the ground in Dominica helping us after Maria. The least we should have done is exercise some diplomacy and abstained.
Is not every resolution that pass we have to go and push the button.
Now the Lord had said unto Abram, Get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred, and from thy father’s house, unto a land that I will shew thee:
2 And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing:
3 And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.
But we are a God fearing country… let’s fear God before man ,who ever made that decision
I am happy to know that there are still a few people who will recognize Gods gift to israel, I fore sure will not condem israel. For fighting for their land God gave to them, I fear God, Thank you mr trump, whenever you stand on God side, you will have many enemies,
In our present situation abstaining would be a more sensible option.
This is not how the world works . The world is millions of years old and this is a today’s decision that will be decided in years time.
The very people who are in the so called Holy land themselves are not even believing in most of the things we believe in as far as Christianity
The most prudent and responsible thing would be for Dominica to abstain……
We are in a crisis situation seeking financial aid from US and its allies to rebuild our country.
Therefore is there any value benefit to Dominica to vote on this issue and does it in anyway direct or indirect impacts us?
I believe not…..If I wrong someone please correct me.
Why are our GOVT officials putting the entire population of DA which was just pulverized at RISK????
I was hoping that all Caricom States would have voted, individually, for the resolution.
I hope if push comes to shove, you can rely on the Palestinians to come to our assistance. A bunch of other Caribbean islands abstained, but macho-man Skerrit had to vote in favor of the resolution.
The Americans should cancel your visa for being so foolish.
Truly idiotic statement
Im surprised he still has that visa.
Trump needs to recall it and some others too.
smart movie by those that abstained, anyways America (Trump) said they will be taking names and remembers for those who voted against them hmmmm
America must fall eno, is a matter of time
Dat joke of a government in Dominica definitely needs to vacate office immediately. Dem fellas go and vote against God’s prophetic word that Jerusalem is indeed the center point of Israel – in essence its capital? Dem fellas pandering to the anti-Israeli block out there. (smh)
What stroke of madness was behind Dominica’s decision making today?
Ah boy Roosevelt, you like to talk fancy phrases such as “….friend of all, satellite of none”. In this instance though Roosevelt, I have a suspicion that Dominica’s vote – under your watch – was a result of your backward government becoming a satellite around an anti-Israel grouping.
Why Roosevelt?
Don’t know what God you are praying to but mine treats everybody equal, even if you are not a Christian or an atheist and He certainly does not favour one nation over an other. Claims like that are pure human arrogance.
I am extremely proud of the representatives of Dominica at the UN assembly to take a stand with the civilized and righteous nations.
Thank God, Skerrit did at least one thing right before Christmas. I am not against Israel as a country or its right to exist but so do the Palestinian people. That move to make Jerusalem the capital is jus too provocative and does nothing for world peace.
These palestinian people you refer to are not, and have never been a nation. They are descendants of Arabs who occupied the land of Israel after the Jews were driven out of their homeland. Now they want to take Jerusalem as the capital of the new nation they want to establish. Suppose you have a nice house in a big yard that your father left for you. How would you feel if I came and squatted in it, built a shack adjoining your house and I say I want your living room to be my own? Does that make sense? Is that fair?
Was Israel a nation before 1948? A lot of orthodox Israeli Jews still don’ t accept the state of Israel because they are still waiting for their Messiah, God bless them. In my humble opinion the more organised religion gets, the less tolerant it becomes. Let Jerusalem be the capital of all Judaic religions and be an international centre of tolerance and peace, not only for zealots.
@Chakademus – Excellent points made.
Thank which God? You thanking the God of Israel that Dominica is an enemy of Israel? I will bless them that bless you and curse them that curse you” saith the Lord to Israel. Jerusalem belongs to Israel and Dominica just entered under a curse. Mark this!
Oh how sad. Such a gutless, unprincipled decision. The facts of history which we know full well indicate that Jerusalem is the rightful capital of Israel, and has been for thousands of years, ever since King David established it. Sad that we chose to follow the world and bury our head in the sand. The ‘palestinian’ usurpers who want to rob God’s people of their inheritance will not succeed because Yahweh is defending His people!
The majority is not always right. Too many times we just follow the majority blindly.