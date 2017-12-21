Dominica joined the majority of the world’s nations to deliver a massive blow to the US in its decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

At an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, 128 countries voted in favour of a resolution rejecting US President Donald Trump’s controversial decision made on December 6, which includes a plan to move the American Embassy to Jerusalem.

Dominica was among the countries that voted in favour of the resolution.

Nine countries voted against, while 35 abstained.

The vote is non-binding.

The New York Times described the vote as “collective act of defiance toward Washington.”

“History records names, it remembers names — the names of those who stand by what is right and the names of those who speak falsehood,” said Riad Malki, the Palestinian foreign minister. “Today we are seekers of rights and peace.”

Israel has denounced the vote.

“It’s shameful that this meeting is even taking place,” Israel’s envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon, told the United Nations.

On Wednesday this week, US President, Donald Trump, had threatened to cut aid to member states who voted against his decision.

The status of Jerusalem has long remained a sensitive topic and one of the core issues in the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

Israel annexed the eastern part of Jerusalem after the 1967 War and proclaimed it as its ‘eternal, undivided city.’

The Palestinians see East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Member states that voted in favour of the resolution

A: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Armenia,Austria, Azerbaijan

B: Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi

C: Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Chad, Chile, China, Comoros, Congo, Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Cyprus, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica

E: Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia

F: Finland, France

G: Gabon, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guinea, Guyana

I: Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Italy

J: Japan, Jordan

K: Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan

L: Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg

M:Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique

N. Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Norway

O: Oman

P: Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Portugal

Q: Qatar

R: Republic of Korea (South Korea), Russia

S: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria

T: Tajikistan, Thailand, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Tunisia, Turkey

U: United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United Republic of Tanzania, Uruguay, Uzbekistan

V: Venezuela, Vietnam

Y: Yemen

Z: Zimbabwe

Member states that voted against the resolution

G: Guatemala

H: Honduras

I: Israel

M: Marshall Islands, Micronesia

N: Nauru

P: Palau

T: Togo

U: United States

Member states that abstained

A: Antigua-Barbuda, Argentina, Australia

B: Bahamas, Benin, Bhutan, Bosnia-Herzegovina

C: Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic

D: Dominican Republic

E: Equatorial Guinea

F: Fiji

H: Haiti, Hungary

J: Jamaica

K: Kiribati

L: Latvia, Lesotho

M: Malawi, Mexico

P: Panama, Paraguay, Philippines, Poland

R: Romania, Rwanda

S: Solomon Islands, South Sudan

T: Trinidad-Tobago, Tuvalu

U: Uganda

V: Vanuatu