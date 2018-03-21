Dominican brothers Gharan and Shadrach Burton represented Dominica at the 8th Caribbean Fine Art Fair held from March 7-11, 2018 at the Courtney Blackman Grand Salle Gallery & Annex, Tom Adams Financial Center, Spry Street, Bridgetown, Barbados.

This year the exhibition examined Caribbean expressions of loss, hope and restoration, exploring the value of reminiscence.

The fair exhibited art from 40 of the Caribbean’s most prodigious artists.

Gharan Burton is an academically trained artist who resides in the US most of the year but spends winter months in the Caribbean. Born and raised in Dominica, Gharan attended college in the US where his studies focused mostly on painting and sculpture. He enjoys painting the figure, still lives, landscapes and abstract experimental works. Vibrant colors inspired by his island upbringing, dominate Gharan’s paintings.

He also employs various techniques of pigment application and layering in order to create texture in his work. A true renaissance man at heart, Gharan is also currently a landscaper, in the upstate NY region of Plattsburgh

Shadrach Burton is a visual artist from Wotten Waven, Dominica and his art collection currently dates back to 1994. After being introduced to Earl Etienne and Ellingsworth Moses in the year 2000, he was participating in exhibitions at the age of 13 and has since stacked up over 50 exhibitions including 6 solo art shows.

He recently graduated with a master’s degree in fine art after studying for seven years in Hangzhou, China. Before going to pursue studies in China, in 2007, Shadrach majored in Biology and Physics and even taught high school biology for 3 years. He currently produces art using a style that is influenced by nature, music, pop culture, social commentary and his odd sense of humor.

This year, was the brothers third time representing Dominica and although he could not attend, the work of Dominican Artist Earl Etienne was also brought to display. Dominican photographer Kervin George also attended the event.

The work of Shadrach Burton headlined the event and was also chosen to be used on the flyers, posters, brochures, banners and other visual displays.

Executive Director of CaFA, Anderson Pilgrim, maintained that the Caribbean should not forget the fortitude that avails as a result of the devastating effects of climate change on small island systems. He also reflected that Burton’s pieces are characteristic of what the region has been through.

The art fair boasts a tradition of introducing new elements each year and 2018 is not an exception; CaFA exhibited works from Barbados’ secondary schools, giving young artists a taste of the limelight.

CaFA Fair is planned and produced by a team whose aggregated experience in fine art totals over 100 years and is supported by business such as Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. COT Media Group, The National Cultural Foundation, Intimate Hotels of Barbados, Onomatopoeia and McEnearney Quality Inc.

The Dominican artists paid their own airline tickets and accommodations but are always looking for sponsorship as they represent Dominica’s artistic talent through this event.