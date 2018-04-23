Dominican attends Queen’s birthday partyDominica News Online - Monday, April 23rd, 2018 at 10:27 AM
Rianna Patterson, Queens Young Leader 2017 and Founder of Dominica Dementia Foundation attended Her Majesty the Queen Birthday Party which took place at Royal Albert Hall on the 21st of April, 2018 to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd Birthday.
The Queen, Family and Friends of the Royal Family were in attendance for the event.
Performers included Sir Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Craig David, Anne Marie, Shawn Mendes, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Sting & Shaggy, plus the BBC Concert Orchestra, and more acts to be announced.
This show will be filmed and broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Radio 2.
Prince Harry, President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust spoke about this new initiative at this event.
Patterson also represented Dominica Dementia Foundation at Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at London from April 14-16th, 2018
Riri you rock!!! From your COR family
Congratulations Rihanna. Continue being the #BestYouCanBe.