Five Dominican authors will have their works included in the Toronto Public Library’s prestigious Merril Collection; Canada’s premiere collection of speculative fiction.

The books of Roy Sanford, Lionel Levy, Kristine Simelda, Joanne Skerrett, and Jeno Jacob were donated to the collection and include works of folklore, myth and speculative fiction.

The authors and books are: Jeno Jacob – Dominica Folk Beliefs and How the Agouti Lost its Tail; Lionel Levy – The Silverspoon Effect; Joanne Skerrett – Abraham’s Treasure; Kristine Simelda – Face in the River and River of Fire; Roy Sanford – Three Nights Later, the Soukouyan on the Roof and Other Stories.

The presentation ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday. March 7th, 2017, and will be facilitated under the patronage of Dominica’s Trade and Investment Commissioner to Canada, Frances Delsol.

Delsol said the contribution is a unique opportunity for the authors and Dominica.

“This initiative helps in moving our beautiful island home towards the world stage. Not only are we known for our rare natural beauty but we can boast about world class writers of books that will broaden the minds and create more intrigue about our beautiful island – Dominica,” she said.

Nicole Georges-Bennett of the Piton Noire Writers Collective and Francis Jeffers of the Canadian Multicultural Inventors Museum will be on hand to witness the presentation to the Merril Collection which is currently curated by Lorna Toolis.

The works of five authors who reside in Dominica, or are of Dominican descent, will be on permanent display in the Merril Collection, which is housed at the Lillian H. Smith Library.

The Merril Collection which consists of over 72, 000 items, is unique in that it is Canada’s only collection of this type that is open to the general public, and the academic community. It is also regarded as one of the world’s finest popular culture collections.

The donated books, were compiled through the efforts of several organizations: The Waitkubuli Writers based in Dominica, River Ridge Press Dominica, Papillote Press, the Canadian Multicultural Inventors Museum and the Piton Noire Dominica Sci-fi/fantasy Writers Collective.

This is the first time authors from Dominica are included in the collection.