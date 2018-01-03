In December 2017, Senior Public Prosecutor from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Turks and Caicos Islands, Clement Joseph, was invited to conduct a Prosecutor’s Course in Drug Prosecution to include Anti-Money Laundering, Cash Seizure and Forfeiture, and Confiscation.

The participants of the Course were Police Prosecutors from the Regional Security System (RSS) Member States of Antigua, Commonwealth of Dominica, Barbados, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia and St. Kitts and Nevis.

The feature address at the graduating ceremony was given by Chief of Staff of the Barbados Defence Force, Colonel Glyne Sinatra Grannum. He stressed to the participants the importance of taking that valuable training back to their jurisdictions with an effort to take ‘the profit’ out of drug-related crimes.

A former staff of the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Dominica, Joseph was given high praise by the RSS Staff for the quality of training delivered. This is the third such Course that Joseph has conducted at the RSS since October 2015.

The Course was funded by the European Union of which Project Manager at the RSS is Mr. Vernon O’Brien, a former Dominican Police Officer.

Due to the Hurricane Maria recovery efforts, Dominica did not send any Officers to the course.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is proud of Joseph who has been recognized regionally as a very competent prosecutor.

In November of this year, he was invited to Jamaica by the Jamaican Bar Association in their annual Continuing Legal Education Seminar as a presenter for the second consecutive year.