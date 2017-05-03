Dominican designs Mary Seacole commemorative garden in LondonDominica News Online - Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 at 10:33 AM
Dominican Curtis Blondel, an accomplished landscape designer in Britain, has designed a commemorative garden in London which captures the spirit of Crimean War Nurse Mary Seacole.
The newly erected statue of Seacole, outside St Thomas’ Hospital in central London, across the River Thames from the Houses of Parliament is surrounded by the specially commissioned garden.
Seacole was a Jamaican-born nurse who brought medical comfort to soldiers injured in the Crimean War, and the garden – as well as the statue – is a tribute to her life and work.
Blondel was approached by the Mary Seacole Statue appeal in 2015 to design a garden representing Nurse Seacole’s background and achievements.
“I was absolutely over the moon to be offered such a historic opportunity,” he said.
He went on to say, “The garden highlights the way that horticulture can communicate powerful messages in colourful yet subtle ways.”
Blondel chose plants associated with Seacole’s cultural roots for the garden. There are, for example, the seven palms planted in a line running along the centre of the beds, representing her family home at 7 East Street in Kingston, Jamaica, while the grass-looking thrift that grows along much of the shoreline in the UK represents her paternal Scottish ancestry. The thrift is used as edging on the outer reaches.
Blondel also uses a Bromeliad plants, Fascicularia bicolor which turns scarlet on maturity, to represent the sick and wounded soldiers for whom she cared; similarly the red ornamental Carex signifies varying degrees of injury and the soldiers’ blood. A collection of decorative grasses, including the wispy looking Stipa eligantissima, helps recreate a sense of post-war peace and calm.
The long lines of Ophiopogan ‘Nigrescens represent Seacole’s long and welcoming arms that embraced her work in various parts of the world. The overall horticultural arrangement, explains Blondel, is in bands, like colours of the rainbow, signifying not only Seacole’s dual parentage but also encompassing the notion that all peoples of the world are one.
Blondel, his volunteer team Cyril, Matt with his 10 students and Sir Robert McAlpine staff all worked tirelessly over a month to bring this project to fruition despite bad weather and other setbacks.
“Without the help of my enthusiastic team, there is no way the garden would be completed in time,” he said.
The work involved shifting eight tonnes of shingle and working up to 13 hours a day well into darkness.
On June 27th, three days before the unveiling ceremony, the garden was completed.
“I was the happiest and most relieved person in town,” Blondel said.
The garden and commemorative statue add to the growing list of artifacts in memory of people of African descent who have contributed to public life in Britain. The material costs for the project were borne by the Mary Seacole Statue Appeal with grant funding from central government.
The garden and commemorative statue around which it was unveiled on June 30th, 2016 is located at St Thomas’s Hospital, Westminster Bridge Rd, London SE1 7EH.
Viewing the garden is free.
Congratulations to Curtis (Robinson) . You make the Blondel and Roberts families of Colihaut proud.
Incidentally condolences on the passing of your uncle Hugh.
Well sar. if a Dominican shake Donald trump hand It will make news as well right?
Much gratitude to everyone. I am overwhelmed and overjoyed from the great responses from fellow Dominicans.
I would love an opportunity to inspire others and add more beauty and creativity to Nature Island.
Curtis, we all look forward to the day when your talents can enhance Dominica. It is what we desperately need and I hope the government welcomes your offer with open arms.
Congratulations on this project and all your accomplishments!
Very nice!
lovely
This is something to be really proud of. As a fellow artist, I am really impressed. These are the world-class projects and world class Dominicans that we need right here in Dominica.
I suggest that the government commission Curtis Blondel to contribute his talents to the “re-birth” of Roseau. He could start by re-thinking the River Promenade Project and taking beyond the earlier lack-luster designs. At the same time his presence would be an inspiration to youth.
Excellent suggestion Roger, excellent. What could be more positve than recognise our own talent by using it to beautify and uplift the face of our own country.
A beautifully designed and executed project Curtis. Now, in the very Nature Island can we have something like that instead of that ugly piece of concrete in the middle of Pont Case roundabout, which is totally uninspiring and obscures the view? Lets present ourselves for what we profess to be. a nature island. Perhaps our govenment could commission fellow Dominica Curtis to craft something for us that we can all be proud of. Thank you.
You have raised a serious point: “that ugly piece of concrete in the middle of Pont Case roundabout, which is totally uninspiring and obscures the view?” Is it a bath tub? Is it a drum? Is it an bomb (a cooking pot)? And as Titiwi says it is downright dangerous because it obstructs the view of oncoming vehicles.
I understand that it is being done by someone without an ounce of engineering experience but with the ear of someone important. Curtis could have done marvels with low plants and a few tree ferns natural to the area around a statue that the Kalinagos wanted. Tch.
Congratulations, Mr. Blondel. The explanation for the selection of the various plants was very interesting to read. It showed you put a lot of thought into the planning of the garden. I hope an opportunity presents itself for you to pass on some of your skills and learning to our young budding landscape curators and garden enthusiasts back home in Dominica. All the best.