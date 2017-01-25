Dominican diplomat arrested after international manhuntDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 at 10:17 AM
An Iranian, who is a Dominican diplomat, has been arrested after a lengthy international manhunt and has been extradited to Iran through Havana and Moscow to face trial
Alireza Zibahalat Monfared, 43, is accused of helping to embezzle billions of dollars while Iran evaded international oil sanctions, media reports say.
It is alleged that he was involved in Iran’s biggest-ever corruption scandal, working alongside tycoon Babak Zanjani who was sentenced to death last year for pocketing $2.8 billion while helping the country bypass sanctions, according to online news organization alarabia.net
The news organization reports that Monfared had various passports and had managed to escape extradition at least once when he was briefly detained in Malaysia.
Unconfirmed reports from state-run Iran Daily newspaper said that he was arrested in Dominica.
“He had close contacts with the main individuals in the great oil embezzlement file and was handed to the judiciary,” head of Iran’s international police department, Masoud Rezvani, said.
Reports indicated that Monfared was involved in the controversial My Dominica Trade House website which back in 2015 said it was a company based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with three local companies in Dominica.
According to the website, the companies provided limousine taxi services, aqua prawn farming facility and energy solution that are completely based on green energy. The site said the companies also operated a spring water bottle plant, a business and consultancy management company that assisted the citizenship and passport applications for different countries including Dominica and managing valuable client’s assets.
The site is no longer active.
Monfared was issued a Dominican diplomatic passport in March 2015.
47 Comments
And I quote (from an earlier DNO Article) Skerrit said Dominican diplomatic passports are not sold under any circumstances.
“We have said more than once that diplomatic passports are not sold under the CBI Programme or otherwise,” “We categorically refute the allegation that diplomatic passports are being sold by this Government as alleged or at all. It is regrettable that even in the face of constant denial and complete lack of any evidence that Mr. (Lennox) Linton would persist and insist on repeating his lies that such a practice exists.”
I have absolute faith in my PM.. He’d never lie to us right? Right!!?? Alireza must have somehow stolen that passport! -_-
I love all the Mighty Chalkdust calypsos, but the one that is my favorite is the one he calls, “let the jackass bray.” If Tony, Skeritt , Vince and rest of the laborites had let Mr. Linton bray and had not castigated CBS, he would not now be looked upon as a hero. The arrest of Monfared would just go away in a matter of days. Tony, Vince, Skeritt made such a great issue of Linton’s CBS interview, not only Linton is vindicated, but CBS, now CBS is doing to be watching Dominica more closely. Don’t be surprised CBS is going to have that breaking news on the news cast tonight or a follow up of sixty minutes one very soon. Many other ambassadors with Dominican passports have been in trouble before, CBS didn’t take notice, but because of all the criticisms they received from Tony and company following the sixty minutes show, tighten you waist Dominicans, it is going to be a long tough ride in 2017, thanks to Skeritt, Tony and Vince.
Iran arrests corruption fugitive, Alireza Monfared, after international manhunt http://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/middle-east/2017/01/16/Iran-arrests-corruption-fugitive-Alireza-Monfared-after-international-manhunt-.html
Let us not get all excited about this. You see the the Eb5 or whatever the US calls it’s program also have issues with money laundering and in some cases drug smuggling and they are not shutting their program down, they just arrest the culprits and put them in jail. The main issue here is not so much the criminal aspect but wether the passport was paid for under the table. If that was done and it can be proven then Tony and company have a problem. Recently a police officer was arrested for forgery and other crimes. At the time of her appointment to the police force if that was on her record would she still be appointed? If due diligence was done it should be made public so we can know the full story.
Tony: “Alternative Facts”
To God be the glory patient my brothers and sisters he have to run and hide just wait on the lord.
tony come on man say something nuh. forget CBS, lash out at DNO for displaying our dirty fabric in public. i cyann wait to hear semion in the background,””” ahan, hmmmm, true, yes wi, hmmmmmmmm. “””” COME TONY SING
Caught with pants down
Why did the prime minister say that they do not provide passport to diplomats and her it say very deceptive.
What the P.M said actually was that they do not sell diplomatic passports
What happens in the dark always comes to light, thank you Mr Linton for exposing this on 60 min.
Shud we continuously be Dumb in a can or are we jus blinded by our own foolishness we need to take control of situation is bigger than we think how many more criminals out der with diplomatic passports well I will be der sipping tea
Gregoir Nassief, You should write another letter to lennox about him telling lies and putting Dominica in a bad light!
Linton No man, Gregor need to write a letter to Hassan Rouhani and tell him to release monfared cause he putting Dominica in a bad light
OH lemme tag Tony.
@AnthonyAstaphans.
I blame Lennox Linton and his CBS news report for the. Is Lennox that gave yet another croik our passport and we hold Lennox for everything these crooks and criminals, who hold our diplomatic passport did. I even blame Lennox for causing the PM to spend the entire month of January 2017, in Dominica. Is Lennox Linton that cause that and is Lennox Linton that put Dominica in such bad light. Let’s blame Lennox Linton for everything the…… do, although Linton remains an Honorable man
tony have to come with his alternative facts just listen and by the way they have more to catch .
I do not support Lennox and I still think what he did on international television was wrong since we are a tourist destination. But this CIP needs to be transparent. I’m just hoping all the money goes back to the country and nothing is pocketed.
Well aren’t you just a naive little thing! All the money goes back to the country indeed! That will happen.
hehehehehehehe!!!
Ok is this story real. Big question so did they revoke the diplomatic status before, because clearly by reading the story this guy character has been questionable for years. Let’s hear what our Governance has to say about it.
All I’m saying is Dominicans take this things for granted and do not demand the immediate cessation of the CPI, we in for some major sanctions on us.
Parents and people of Dominica the British has already implemented regulations preventing our children from studying. Don’t subject your children to political ignorance, the decision you make today will determine not only your future but that of your children.
I hope you all saw where his children a born, they are not subjected to sanctions when implemented on our beloved Country Dominica.
The Future of Dominica is in You the Citizens Hand, it is almost to late every second now counts
60 minutes
If I can read this article, So is President Donald Trump. Someone backside will be on fire
Well I refuse to be blinded by any form of politics… I will be a slave to NO politician. If this is facts then it is facts…I am tired of cover ups. Yes we all make mistakes in business especially when setting up new ventures & programs…But if these mistakes continues and there are clear patterns of repeats then we must ask ourselves a question.
It is shameful when one comes out in the open with truth..and they are knock the hell down by members of gov and blinded elements…We need to take control of this country. We need to be responsible for the well being of each other.
I will not entertain excuses from anyone… Our image needs to be fixed…Mr. PM you and the ministers who seem not to have bols needs to fix it NOW!!
Toney we need your help to spin that one. Please help us toney, save us. We need you. Please help.
And dey want to say lennox lying about criminals buying our passports??, blame Lennox still
If i can read that so is Donald Trump the President of the United States Of America.
Somebody backside is on fire smh !
This man was never issued a Dominica diplomatic passport.
Please stop this fake news.
So why does he have one? Stop being ignorant!!
well well, Lennox and Gabriel.. i think you guys should remain silent on t his one. let me hear what spin tony and de “simeon” have to say….CRAZY WHERE YOU… the garbage coming from allu mouth seem too be getting allu sick.
i pray that god heal you with a renewed spirit of righteousness.
You mean this is an alternative fact, the new euphemism for a lie? you are only joking of course, at least I hope so.
HMPH!!
Let me hear Tony Astaphan spin that one!
Brothers and sisters please note carefully that it is a DIPLOMATIC passport eh, not an ordinary one….So, DNO bring on the APOLOGISTS that want to crucify Lennox Linton.
I’ll wait.
Zor nous pwe.. Something must be seriously wrong with our populace to accept this kinda nonsense which is going on.. But any way God is still on the throne.. He uses good and evil for his own glory.
That is what is needed, facts. Not baseless rumours. Now the government who has the authority to appoint diplomats and issue diplomatic passports must explain.
waw..wat a waw
Tony Astaphans should go defend him. There was a Chinese company, bunch of diplomats the list goes on. Once is a mistake, twice is a habbit, multiple times you people are idiots. Every honest minded Dominican should take to the streets stay away from work and demand the skerrit regime callback commission of enquiry immediately, questions need to be answered………….. What have we done for ourselves in the past 16 years? Roosevelt skerrit Mano Lawrence and the rest need to answer to the people. They are not our boss. If sacrifices need to be made so be it. We cannot continue down this path.
The borie burst. What does have Skerrit have to say? Tony, explain the vetting.
Skerrit is invincible we will still win the elections, who vex lost. Linton will never be pm.
Floyd I hear you say to Matt that one time your mind was not right. did you see Dr. Benjamin Floyd? Maybe you should as for your money back. everybody lasughing at you in layou my boy. Best you keep quiet for a while.
Smh….just WOW
Here we go again, ………………….,lets hear what tony and the others have as excuse this time
Francine Baron threw her lot in with Roosevelt Skerrit and now we know why she did not want to answer Lennox Linton question in the House. Well my lady, you are grown up with superior air about you. Your credibility is shot my lady, no credibility at all. How can you represent our country internationally now and be taken serious? Perhaps only in a wob doujet for a U.$.$.10,000 fee? You have ambarrased all of us and put our country to shame and for that I can not forgive you.
true.
Oh oh…let’s hide this news so that the world doesn’t see!
That’s a real passport? But PM say that not true
Haha those educated fools in Dominica let them blame Linton….smh
Dominica is known Globally as the FOOLS PARADISE! the citizens and institutions are afraid of doing anything to clear Dominica’s name, look at a set of evil and wicked minded People in Dominica…they will perish in Darkness…
So the educated fools in Dominica don’t see the US is monitoring everything..Trump is on the ball instantly re his immigration restrictions, but the educated fools in Dominica still casting a blind eye!…haha
Don’t worry the Cruise Ships will pull out one by one, and Dominicans will be blacklist without them even knowing….
Never thought that Dominicans would be so blind and foolish….it’s pure evil to reign in Power for one man only…why on earth would he be going around in all villages dishing out monies..tell me which Prime Minister in the region does that….
Dominicans praised evil that’s why they are perishing with poverty!
Mr. Skerrit needs to resign over this. Honestly, our international reputation is in tatters. What now Senior Council? You still want to defend the indefensible?