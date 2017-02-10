A Dominican fire officer is traveling to the United States to participate in the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

Donalson Frederick, an officer with the Dominica Fire and Ambulance Service, will take part in a three-week project on “Disaster Preparedness” from February 11 until March 4.

During the program, participants will interact with public, private, academic, and grassroots organizations to learn about best practices in disaster preparedness and management.

They will examine U.S. local, state, and federal approaches to disaster management, emergency preparedness and emergency response; how government, NGOs, community organizers, first responders, and media align in advance their emergency preparedness and response plans; the importance of community-based partnerships and strategies for developing emergency preparedness and response plans; the variety of emergency preparedness and response structures at federal, state, and local levels; current training practices; and the constructive impact of community input.

The program begins on February 11 in Washington, D.C., and includes travel to at least four cities across the United States, including New York, New York; Salt Lake City, Utah; Miami Florida; and New Orleans, Louisiana.

The IVLP is the Department of State’s premier, professional exchange program. The program brings together emerging leaders in their respective professions to learn how U.S. experts in that profession operate and to share best practices with the other program candidates who hail from the same region and across the globe.