Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Johnson Drigo has stated that the fisheries division has facilitated the exports of over 1 million pounds of fish overseas in 2016.

The fish was exported mainly to St. Kitts, Antigua, Anguilla, St. Martin, Tortola, the U.S. and Canada.

These exports came mostly from Marigot, Portsmouth and Roseau facilities and there are plans for expansion in the new year.

“There are plans to vigorously expand these plans in 2017,” he said. “Intense training has been ongoing over the past months in Sanitary, Phytosanitary, and Veterinary food health and safety practices as it pertains to fish and fish products.”

This will be done in order to enhance the capacity to achieve United States Department of Education (U.S.D.E) and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (H.A.C.C.P) certification standard, since according to Drigo, there is now “a confirmed market in the U.S.”

“All of our fisheries facilities will be H.A.C.C.P. and U.S.D.E. certified to satisfy these markets,” he said.