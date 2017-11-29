US-based Scott’s Head Businessman Jeff Bellot continues to support his home parish and Dominica in general.

Bellot and his family, who started a library at the Soufriere primary school over 8 years ago, is very saddened to see the damage that was done to the Soufriere primary school and the twin communities of Soufriere, Scott’s Head and Gallion by Hurricane Maria.

Bellot and his family are committed to rebuilding the school library which was a complete loss during Hurricane Maria.

Bellot and his family organized a fundraiser, collecting items from his church, the Red Cross and local community in his residing state to assist Dominica.

Though some of the items collected were sent through the Red Cross, his family and employees made a special contribution to benefit families in Scott’s Head directly.

A number of families in Scott’s Head who were most affected received food, water, flashlights, batteries, clothing, tarpaulins, diapers, and hygiene products.

The Soufriere Health Center will also receive medical supplies. The goal is to make sure everyone who is most in need receives something to help them during this difficult time.

With help from a group in Guadeloupe which was established in 1990 through the YFM, he was able to work with that group to assist the Soufriere Primary school with school supplies and other needs for the school children.

Bellot and the Primary school Principal visited the Group and School in Guadeloupe where they presented information about the current situation.

The Soufriere Primary School is now establishing a new relationship with that school which will grow into a student exchange program, visit and learning more about each other’s culture and language. Bellot’s hope is that the two schools will work on a number of projects together.

In addition to these projects, Bellot’s Dominica based company Cari Feed, Inc. is working help build the agriculture sector. This is focused on providing quality feed to Dominica farmers to bring back poultry and swine production on the island.

The Bellot would like to thank the management and staff of H.H.V. Whitchurch and company for granting free transportation to ship the school supplies to Dominica via L’Express Des Isles.

Bellot hopes to see more companies, like Whitchurch, help towards the recovery efforts of Dominica.

“We can all contribute in one way or the other because Dominica belongs to all of us and together we can build Dominica bigger, better and stronger,” he said.