Dr Dale Dangleben has published his third surgery textbook. His most recent publication, from Springer publishing, is entitled Acute Care General Surgery: workup and Management.

Acute Care General Surgery provides a succinct, focused overview of a myriad of general surgical emergencies. Each chapter has a concise, practical framework on the workup and management of a specific topic.

The book covers a wide array of pathology from the more common appendicitis, diverticulitis and cholecystitis to those less frequently encountered such as toxic megacolon, Fournier’s gangrene and volvulus.

Learning objectives for each chapter are clearly defined. In addition to differential diagnosis, the work up and management is comprehensively discussed. In addition, a pithy clinical pearl is included to serve as a memory aid for each diagnosis.

Upon reviewing this volume, clinicians who encounter the acute care surgical patient in their practices will be better equipped to rapidly assess, evaluate, diagnose and managing their complex and often challenging problems.

Dr. Dangleben was born and raised in Pointe Michel where he attended the St. Luke’s Primary SchooI. He then went on to the St Mary’s Academy and then Sixth Form College ( SIFOCOL).

After a few years of teaching at SMA he migrated to the U.S and attended Hunter College in NYC where he got his Bacheor’s of Science degree in Chemistry.

Subsequently, he went on to medical school at Penn State University College of Medicine.

Currently, Dr Dangleben is double boarded in General and Trauma Surgery and is the Trauma Medical Director at a large hospital system in Pennsylvania.