Dominicans in Canada attend workshop on traditional Dominican head tiesDominica News Online - Monday, October 1st, 2018 at 3:12 PM
Former Cultural officer for Dominica Aileen Burton gave a workshop in Toronto on how to execute various traditional head ties.
Burton, who is also a consultant on Dominica’s national dress, said her passion is to pass on this traditional art form which was invented by free Creole and black women in the post-slavery era.
Most women of that time tied their hair in madras or other square cuts of cloth for protection while they worked, or as decorative accessories for special occasions.
The more elaborate head ties were worn with Wob Dwiyets.
The ladies at the workshop, which was hosted by Lorraine Delsol, enjoyed a nostalgic and fun afternoon, as they tried their hands at making tete casse,’ tete revolver and tete piche’.
Burton said her fondest hope is that members of the diaspora, as well as Dominicans on island, will treasure these traditions and ensure their legacy by passing on these skills to the next generation.
lovely. This needs to be taught at the primary school level as part of the Visual and Performing Arts, then this skill will be assured to LIVE ON, and so will our CULTURAL HERITAGE.