Three Dominicans participated in a five-day (February 19th to 23rd) US Government Alumni Thematic International Exchange Seminar entitled Alumni in Action for Resilient Communities: Emergency Response and Disaster Preparedness in Trinidad and Tobago.

In the aftermath of the devastating hurricanes that made landfall in the Caribbean in 2017, this seminar examined quick responses and long-term recovery capacity building for emergencies and natural disasters in the Caribbean region.

Disaster Programme Officer Donalson Frederick, Social Entrepreneur Valarie Honoré and Mechanical Engineer Jason Timothy were among 46 Exchange Alumni from Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, and Puerto Rico.

With skills and expertise in Emergency Management, Mental and Public Health, Tourism, Economic Development, Communication and Technology, Energy and Science, Education, Youth Engagement, City Planning and Engineering, Construction, Water and Waste Management, NGOs and other sectors that can support Disaster Planning and Recovery, participants came together to create an integrated, multidisciplinary approach to sustainable recovery and resiliency to disasters in the region.

Donalson Frederick (Officer of Disaster Management) participated in the International Visitors Leadership Program (IVLP) in Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management in the United States last year while Valarie Honoré (I Have a Right Foundation / Travel for a Cause Caribbean) participated in the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiatives in 2016 and Jason Timothy (DOMLEC) participated in the IVLP Renewable Energy Programme in 2015.

The seminar was hands-on and action-driven to facilitate collaboration among participants to produce practical solutions and tools to support resiliency in the Caribbean.

Presenting on the topic “Transforming Rural Communities through Inclusive Engagement in the Recovery Process” Valarie highlighted the importance of inclusive community engagement strategies such as programming that includes children and youth, women, and rural community members in building long-term resiliency after natural disasters. As the Founder of I Have a Right Foundation and Travel for a Cause Caribbean, Valarie sees Volunteerism, Food Security and meaningful Youth Engagement as key areas of focus. She believes that we should all be engaged as partners in development as we rebuild Nations and Regions.

Exchange Alumni participants gained knowledge through a variety of panel discussions, small group discussions, networking, and site visits.

With the watch words, Collaborate, Coordinate and Mobilize, participants networked and shared initiatives that would promote resilient communities in the region. Moreover, they have strategized on how to engage communities through Alumni TIES-funded small grants.”

The Seminar was sponsored by the US Department of State and implemented by World Learning.

U.S. Alumni TIES are regionally-focused gatherings for U.S. alumni of U.S. government-sponsored exchange programs.