Social worker and counselor at the National HIV/AIDS Response Unit Lester Guye has called on citizens to be mindful of their drinking and sexual behavior during the Carnival season.

He stated that the National HIV/AIDS Unit has been advocates on the importance of proper sexual behavior.

“As we have always been saying, we have what you call the ABC’s of minding what you do when it comes to your sexual behavior and we try to discourage people to get involved in drugs and alcohol,” he said.

He stated that it is the norm for persons to consume alcohol during this time of year, however, Guye called on everyone to limit their intake of alcohol in order to make right and informed decisions.

“We know from a general point of view that if you’re someone who is a social drinker, sometimes if you have had a few, sometimes your tongue gets loose and sometimes your actions themselves get a bit loose and that we have to pay close attention to,” he said.

Meantime, he encouraged all to ensure that they are sexually protected during the season.

He said apart from testing the Unit also provides the public with condoms, lubricants and other commodities.

He encouraged all to ensure that they carry along condoms, “if you have condoms in your purse or a man is carrying a condom it is better to have one available …”