A report by Henley Passport Index has shown that Dominica’s passport ranking has improved in 2018 as compared to 2017.

The report released on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 show’s the island’s passport ranking moving from 40th worldwide in 2017 to 38th in 2018.

Based on the report, Dominica’s passport ranked 9th in the Caribbean region in 2018.

It states that Dominica’s passport has visa-free access to 127 countries worldwide.

Barbados’ passport ranked number one in the Caribbean region and 24th in the world with its citizens accessing 146 countries without the need for a visa.

The Bahamas is second, followed by St. Kitts in third place.

Haiti’s passport ranked last in the Caribbean region.

Below is the full listing of passport ranking in the Caribbean region:

1st -Barbados | 2018 global rank: 24th | Visa-free access to 146 countries

2nd – Bahamas | 2018 global rank: 26th | Visa-free access to 142 countries

3rd – St. Kitts and Nevis | global ranking: 28th | Visa-free access to 139 countries

4th – Antigua and Barbuda | 2018 global rank: 31st | Visa-free access to 135 countries

5th – Trinidad and Tobago | 2018 global rank: 33rd | Visa-free access to 133 countries

6th – St. Lucia | 2018 global rank: 34th | Visa-free access to 130 countries

7th – St. Vincent and the Grenadines | 2018 global rank: 35th | Visa-free access to 129 countries

8th – Grenada | 2018 global rank: 36th | Visa-free access to 127 countries

9th – Dominica | 2018 global rank: 38th | Visa-free access to 122 countries

10th – Jamaica | 2018 global rank: 60th | Visa-free access to 79 countries

11th – Cuba | 2018 global rank: 72nd | Visa-free access to 63 countries

12th – Dominican Republic | 2018 Global rank: 73rd | Visa-free access to 62 countries

13th – Haiti | 2018 global rank: 82nd | Visa-free access to 53 countries

The global index is compiled using 199 countries around the globe by Henley & Partners, a global citizenship and residence advisory firm headquartered in Jersey.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL REPORT