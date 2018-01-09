Dominica’s global passport ranking improves in 2018 – reportDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 9th, 2018 at 2:20 PM
A report by Henley Passport Index has shown that Dominica’s passport ranking has improved in 2018 as compared to 2017.
The report released on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 show’s the island’s passport ranking moving from 40th worldwide in 2017 to 38th in 2018.
Based on the report, Dominica’s passport ranked 9th in the Caribbean region in 2018.
It states that Dominica’s passport has visa-free access to 127 countries worldwide.
Barbados’ passport ranked number one in the Caribbean region and 24th in the world with its citizens accessing 146 countries without the need for a visa.
The Bahamas is second, followed by St. Kitts in third place.
Haiti’s passport ranked last in the Caribbean region.
Below is the full listing of passport ranking in the Caribbean region:
1st -Barbados | 2018 global rank: 24th | Visa-free access to 146 countries
2nd – Bahamas | 2018 global rank: 26th | Visa-free access to 142 countries
3rd – St. Kitts and Nevis | global ranking: 28th | Visa-free access to 139 countries
4th – Antigua and Barbuda | 2018 global rank: 31st | Visa-free access to 135 countries
5th – Trinidad and Tobago | 2018 global rank: 33rd | Visa-free access to 133 countries
6th – St. Lucia | 2018 global rank: 34th | Visa-free access to 130 countries
7th – St. Vincent and the Grenadines | 2018 global rank: 35th | Visa-free access to 129 countries
8th – Grenada | 2018 global rank: 36th | Visa-free access to 127 countries
9th – Dominica | 2018 global rank: 38th | Visa-free access to 122 countries
10th – Jamaica | 2018 global rank: 60th | Visa-free access to 79 countries
11th – Cuba | 2018 global rank: 72nd | Visa-free access to 63 countries
12th – Dominican Republic | 2018 Global rank: 73rd | Visa-free access to 62 countries
13th – Haiti | 2018 global rank: 82nd | Visa-free access to 53 countries
The global index is compiled using 199 countries around the globe by Henley & Partners, a global citizenship and residence advisory firm headquartered in Jersey.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
“Dominica’s passport ranking has improved in 2018 as compared to 2017.”
Hogwash nonsensical garbage; how can one make comparison to something to all of 2017, when the year 2018 is just nine days old as of today which is the 9th day of January, 2018.
The year 2018 is not even on month old yet!
DNO a headline which reads Dominica Passport Ranks last in the OECS and fourth to the last in Caricom would be more reasonable. But your headline is misleading because it gives the impression that Dominica passport is more than what it really is. We must first compare ourselves with our neighbors. The truth is we are last. Not good!
Stop this rubbish passport talk business and develop industries,jobs ,a better life for the common man. Selling passports as a country’s only source of revenue is laughable, it’s a joke and the thing is it’s only DIRTY Skerit and his clowns that are having ” a bome sewo.”
This is all propaganda, to whoever wants to believe, check the number of tourist arrivals to Jamaica, millions, oh by the way,visa free access, not for Dominicans wanting to get out, but foreigners coming in. GIVE ME AH BREK.
Good to see I’m improving
Only 122 countries
Say it as it is, we ranked fourth before the last in the Caribbean.
My question is, how is our highly ranked passport help to create employment for the more than 50% that we’re unemployed before Maria and those that were Maria left unemployed? The passport ranking only helps the business of the passport traders and doesn’t help Dominica as a country. Dominica right now is in deep shit as those who didn’t migrate after Maria are left to worry about their health, their unemployment, their unpaid bills, and where they going to run to should they have a health emergency. According to Skerrit himself, “people are dying in Dominica” every day from conditions they ought not to die from but because of poor government that is only concerned about staying in office and to hell with the people . So yes their passport business is improving but the people are dying because health Care is at its worse.
Of course they would say such nonsense after all they (Henley and Partners) are amongst others Skerrits passport agents. Fact is that Dominicas passport is ranked bottom in the Caribbean region. Furthermore this is a useless ranking system anyway because it is based on how many country’s it can be used to travel visa free to. Let me tell you all one thing, if somebody with a Dominican passport goes through immigrations in the EU or the States all kind of ‘alarm bells start sounding’. I leave it to all your imagination why that might be.
Now to you DNO, to be honest I’m surprised that you publish nonsense like this because essentially this is nothing but propaganda for Skerrit. To me it looks like that he is grinding you down as well now. Shame really but one thing you can bank on, you have lost one customer. Mind you you in a couple of month time you can always ask him for some government advertising.
I think you are confused. Dominica’s marketing agents for its CBI programme are CS-Global, the main rival of Henley & Partners. This would negate your claim that DNO’s report is propaganda for Roosevelt Skerrit. I agree with your comments about our passport though. It draws negative attention when you present it to immigration in a foreign country, even in our own Caricom. At least that is my personal experience.