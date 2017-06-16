The Dominica Electricity Services Limited (DOMLEC) has made a collective donation of $43,000 dollars to five organizations that have long-standing relations with the company.

On Friday, June 16th, 2017 at the DOMLEC main office, the individual cheques were presented to Crime Stoppers Dominica, Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities, the Education Trust Fund, Trafalgar Football Organizing Committee, and the Dominica Football Association.

Acting General Manager of DOMLEC, Lemuel Lavinier, said that this annual donation to these organizations is a continuation of donations made to various groups totaling $137,000 from the beginning of the year up until May.

“Today we are distributing a total of forty-three thousand dollars, as at the end of May the company has donated one hundred a thirty-seven thousand dollars to various groups, organizations and individuals mainly in the areas of health, education and community development,” he said.

He described the DAPD as a “true advocate” for persons with disabilities in Dominica.

“We as a company will continue to support its efforts and program set out for every event,” he remarked.

All receiving organizations shared deep gratitude towards DOMLEC for their contributions annually.

Nathalie Murphy, who is the Executive Director of DAPD, expressed her thanks to the company.

“The pleasure is mine to accept the donation on behalf of the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities and we extend heartfelt thanks to DOMLEC for their continuous support to our organization…DOMLEC has been a partner of DAPD for a number of years. We are happy for this and we just want to say thank you for being a very good cooperate citizen,” Murphy remarked.

DOMLEC has been in partnership with these individual organizations for more than two years respectively, and as stated by Lavinier, is committed to providing continuous support.