In respect to Roseau, Canefield Industrial Estate has been energized.

Works to be completed in that area by November 8th.

Sections of Pottersville have been energized and will be completed by November 8th: Potters Street, Steber Street, Elliott Avenue, and Goodwill (between Lindo Park and Soloman) have all been completed.

A Cuban team is working on the link from Padu Power station to Fond Cole.

In respect to Portsmouth, work continues in the Picard area. Work to the Kempinski Hotel work site has been completed with the teams working on lines to the airport.

PAY AS YOU GO customers in Roseau and Portsmouth who have been reconnected can purchase power at the DOMLEC Main Office and online at www.DOMLEC.dm.

DOMLEC also disclosed that it is receiving additional regional assistance in the form of linesman from St. Vincent, St. Lucia and Grand Bahama. They join the team from Barbados also on island.