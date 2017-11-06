DOMLEC energizes Canefield Industrial EstateDominica News Online - Monday, November 6th, 2017 at 1:16 PM
In respect to Roseau, Canefield Industrial Estate has been energized.
Works to be completed in that area by November 8th.
Sections of Pottersville have been energized and will be completed by November 8th: Potters Street, Steber Street, Elliott Avenue, and Goodwill (between Lindo Park and Soloman) have all been completed.
A Cuban team is working on the link from Padu Power station to Fond Cole.
In respect to Portsmouth, work continues in the Picard area. Work to the Kempinski Hotel work site has been completed with the teams working on lines to the airport.
PAY AS YOU GO customers in Roseau and Portsmouth who have been reconnected can purchase power at the DOMLEC Main Office and online at www.DOMLEC.dm.
DOMLEC also disclosed that it is receiving additional regional assistance in the form of linesman from St. Vincent, St. Lucia and Grand Bahama. They join the team from Barbados also on island.
I understand , but what about the people in Bath Estate the Padu Power Station is close to Bath Estate yet still the people
of Bath Estate is in darkness, come on Domlec bring electricity to Bath Estate.
Make the lamp posts hurricane-proof (unbreakable) or DOMLEC could be doing this next year – AGAIN. And what a waste of time, effort, and money that would be.
Meanwhile, encourage the use of solar power. At least portable solar panels should be a must for all households.
No one is talking about Pte Michel , that was the worst hit village, and still no electricity, bodies are still buried under rubbles, come on everything is focus on the north, I ASKED AGAIN WHAT ABOUT PTE MICHEL it is about time we get electricity.
By now 55 days since Maria Domlec should have electrified at least 25% percent of Dominica.. I know Maria was crucial and the damage is severe but they have the money; they made large profits in previous years that they could draw from to expedite things. Domlec is a US base company and I am sure they can get help from their Florida base owner. Dominica needs to get back on it’s feet and electricity plays a vital part because builders depend on electricity to use their power tools and be able to charge batteries. Roseau should have a team going to Grandbay, Colihaut team to Roseau, possie to Penville, Marigot to bense and so on. But I don’t blame Domlec because we have a lazy govt in place that wants to use the situation to their advantage instead of pushing Domlec so our people could see a sense of hope and won’t have to run. But when in October pm is telling people about turkey and ham and prepare for a dark Christmas, one will understand why Domlec feels they don’t have to rush…
Who said that DOMLEC does not have to rush? Your warped and critical mind I suppose.
Have you heard that Puerto Rico, a progressive country then, will not have full electricity restored, until February 2018? Read international news, open your mind, broaden it and cease your useless criticism.
Wow… Amazing thinking. Domlec must have like a million workers and vehicles on hand to be able to restore so much of the country in such a short amount of time.. Not even more advanced countries like Puerto Rico who got hit just as badly as us has recovered so quickly. You have to think about the terrain, the amount of poles that have been broken/uprooted or just plain gone, all the wires that are strung about everywhere, tied up in trees, the galvanize wrapped up in the wires and poles, the badly damaged roads all over the country, the areas that are difficult to reach, do you really think it would be that easy to restore electricity, especially 25% of it in less than 2 months? Get real.. And the PM is trying to shed some positive light on the subject *no pun intended* on this coming Christmas. Do you want the man saying sh*t like, we have no light, so we cannot enjoy Christmas. Boo hoo. A real christian would light some candles and sit down with their family and thank God.
…. Enjoy their food a little and just be grateful. The reality of it is, many places will not be getting electricity any time soon, especially by Christmas, so what do you want to do? Have DOMLEC work 24/7 to restore Dominica for Christmas?