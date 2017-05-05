Dominica Electricity Services Limited (DOMLEC) has officially launched its annual Health, Safety and Environment Month.

The opening ceremony was held at the company’s engineering complex conference room at Fond Cole on Friday, May 5, 2017.

The month of activities will be held under the theme: “Avoid the worst, put safety first.”

“Our business centers around the generation distribution and supply of electricity and in our operations we are fully cognizant of the importance of occupational health and safety,” General Manager of the company, Bertilia McKenzie, said

She stated that one of DOMLEC’s strategic objectives over the past few years has been to achieve world class safety by 2020 and employees understand that world class safety is one of the company’s key goals.

She said the company seeks to achieve zero safety incidents by 2020.

“And so we recognize that to be able to achieve this we need to promote a proactive safety culture…and a proactive safety culture is one in which each employee should demonstrate his or her commitment to health and wellness,” said McKenzie.

She stated that each employee should strive to live and work injury free.

“Often time when we hear of occupational health and safety we think it means working safety on the job on the job but that is not what promoting a proactive safety culture is all about it means you live injury free,” she noted.

Meantime, the Human Resource Manager of DOMLEC Edith Roberts DOMLEC has been making significant strides in the area of health and safety.

“The preceding is evident by our remarkable records for 2016. To put our success into context I wish to report that in 2016 DOMLEC recorded the lowest ever all injury frequency rate of 0.39 as compared to 1.21 in 2015 and 1.71 in 2014,” she remarked.

Roberts stated that the company’s progress stems from the fact that they have been investing heavily in training programmes and implemented a number of health and safety initiatives and safe working practices.