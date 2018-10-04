As part of its’ annual maintenance program DOMLEC must perform a Bus Bar maintenance.

This maintenance at the power station and installation of the line devices are critical to reliability, stability, and flexibility of the power system and must be undertaken.

The Southern Section of DOMLEC’s Transmission and Distribution and by extension the low voltage distribution network, will be interrupted.

All customers from Colihaut on the West Coast to Fab in the south including the Roseau Valley and the East will be affected.

This interruption is due to maintenance work at the Fond Cole power station in which critical components of the plant, will be maintained.

These components are the 11kV bus bar, all circuit breakers, the power transformers, and the station services bus bar.

The maintenance activity will commence at 9:00 AM and is expected to be completed by 4:00 PM on Sunday, October 7th, 2018.

During this outage, the company will also take the opportunity to install medium voltage 11kV line devices which were damaged during the passage of hurricane Maria.

DOMLEC solicits the patience and understanding of its customers as we strive to ensure and maintain the reliability of the power system.

DOMLEC regrets any convenience caused as a result.