DOMLEC promises full service restoration by April 2018Dominica News Online - Wednesday, November 15th, 2017 at 11:58 AM
Power company, DOMLEC, has vowed that all customers in Dominica will have access to its grid to facilitate reconnection by April 2018.
The company’s infrastructure was severely damaged or affected by Hurricane Maria on September 18, 2017 and General Manager Bertilia McKenzie said restoration plans are well on the way.
“Based on our restoration plan, we are projecting that by April 2018 all customers will have access to the grid to facilitate reconnection,” she said at the daily government press conference on Wednesday.
She said the company is utilizing all available resources to return power to the island.
“Please rest assured that we are working as hard as we can to restore power to all customers as quickly and as safely as we are able to do so,” she stated.
McKenzie said that there is a long road ahead and several months is needed for the company to fully restore power.
“We know that it will take several months for DOMLEC to restore electrical service to all areas of Dominica, even with the efforts of support crews who have left their homes and families to assist, we have a long road ahead,” she stated.
She asked for the patience of customers as restoration continues.
“We know as time goes on, it can come more and more difficult, frustrating and disheartening for our customers,” she remarked. “Understand that DOMLEC employees working on the line are customers too. Again we are soliciting your patience and your trust as we work safely to rebuild the island’s electricity grid.”
She said the restoring process is focused on building a better system for DOMLEC.
“I want to remind us that our focus is not only on restoration but also on rebuilding a system that is stronger and more resilient and you will hear much more about our building back better in the coming weeks,” McKenzie said.
13 Comments
Maria was nothing easy so be patient
Want to bet onit?
By April 2014? That is just 5 months away you know. When I use to say with help from Skerrit Dominica could get power by Christmas, all you would call me all kinds of names; but you realize that could have happened if the government had put some pressure on them? But when in September you have Skerrit saying we will have a dark Christmas with lamps and have fun with ham and Turkey, he was quite clearly setting that agenda and goal so people could have pity on us and give handouts. It’s a lazy government that is hurting our recovery and growth
They are working as hard and as fast as they can. Kudos to Domlec and to all the teams in Dominica for the ongoing relentless work.
Read this very carefully folks. The good lady said “that Domlec plan to give all customers access to the grid to restore connection. This does not mean that all customers will be automatically reconnected. Two things are crucial a) the ability to pay and b) the approval of domestic wiring systems. Don’t expect connection to take place without these assurances. There will still be people that will be without electricity and I suspect a lot will end up with a prepayment installation installations.
When is this woman gna get fired, there’s is word on the ground…whispers i should call it that you’re trying to sell your fellow Dominicans to the Canadians by trying to convince the government that I hey should halt the geothermal project
Oh boy, I’m waiting to see this. It’s good to be optimistic but at the rate they’re going what’s there not think that’s this is just a make believe false hope story
NEED TO DO BETTER… MUCH BETTER!!!!!
April papa GAD!
Better than the 1st projection…July 2018 and then May 2019…
Bear some patience…
Fix your village pte Michel, we are still waiting. give your MAMA some light.
Seriously?
That kind of thinking and talk is the reason why D/ca has so many issues.
They have a working plan… so leave them to it !
no pointe michel people TOO LAZY