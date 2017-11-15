Power company, DOMLEC, has vowed that all customers in Dominica will have access to its grid to facilitate reconnection by April 2018.

The company’s infrastructure was severely damaged or affected by Hurricane Maria on September 18, 2017 and General Manager Bertilia McKenzie said restoration plans are well on the way.

“Based on our restoration plan, we are projecting that by April 2018 all customers will have access to the grid to facilitate reconnection,” she said at the daily government press conference on Wednesday.

She said the company is utilizing all available resources to return power to the island.

“Please rest assured that we are working as hard as we can to restore power to all customers as quickly and as safely as we are able to do so,” she stated.

McKenzie said that there is a long road ahead and several months is needed for the company to fully restore power.

“We know that it will take several months for DOMLEC to restore electrical service to all areas of Dominica, even with the efforts of support crews who have left their homes and families to assist, we have a long road ahead,” she stated.

She asked for the patience of customers as restoration continues.

“We know as time goes on, it can come more and more difficult, frustrating and disheartening for our customers,” she remarked. “Understand that DOMLEC employees working on the line are customers too. Again we are soliciting your patience and your trust as we work safely to rebuild the island’s electricity grid.”

She said the restoring process is focused on building a better system for DOMLEC.

“I want to remind us that our focus is not only on restoration but also on rebuilding a system that is stronger and more resilient and you will hear much more about our building back better in the coming weeks,” McKenzie said.