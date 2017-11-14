Power company, DOMLEC, has stressed that re-certification is needed in order to be re-connected to the electricity grid in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Speaking on a radio program, the company’s PRO, Adina Bellot-Valentine said all customers have to be re-certified.

“We want to stress again that all customers must be re-certified – business entities, domestic customers – your premises must be re-certified before we can connect power,” she said. “The Electrical Division has mandated that everybody re-certified…”

She stated that the process is needed even for those who think their premises suffered no damages during the hurricane.

“And so whether there is nothing wrong with your building, whether you didn’t see any water in your building, whether your roof wasn’t compromised, you have to recertify before,” she stated. “And so for us to be able to connect you must bring in that document from the electrical division stating that your property, your home, your business place is fit to receive energy.”

Bellot-Valentine said the company will continue to stress the importance of re-certification.

She pointed out that in some areas where electricity was being restored, there were instances where some people received power because the lines to the home were not damaged by the storm, however, she said even these people need re-certification.

“We are still requesting that they bring in the certificate,” she said.