DOMLEC crew at work

I. ROSEAU

Work in Bath Estate has been completed.
Circuits at Copthall have been energized

Work is ongoing in the following areas at least one circuit has been energized in:

Yam Piece
Upper Goodwill
Morne Daniel
Castle Comfort-
Elmshall lower section
Canefield flat
Trafalgar
Kingshill
Fond Canie

Upcoming works:

Massacre flat
Mahaut flat

PORTSMOUTH:

All of Chance has been energized
Work completed at Lizard Trail in Picard

The Sugar Loaf East feeder has been energized up to Blenheim. Low voltage lines are being strung.

First street lights were turned on in Paix Bouche on December 14th.

There is ongoing work in the Tan Tan, Savanne Paille

 