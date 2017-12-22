I. ROSEAU

Work in Bath Estate has been completed.

Circuits at Copthall have been energized

Work is ongoing in the following areas at least one circuit has been energized in:

Yam Piece

Upper Goodwill

Morne Daniel

Castle Comfort-

Elmshall lower section

Canefield flat

Trafalgar

Kingshill

Fond Canie

Upcoming works:

Massacre flat

Mahaut flat

PORTSMOUTH:

All of Chance has been energized

Work completed at Lizard Trail in Picard

The Sugar Loaf East feeder has been energized up to Blenheim. Low voltage lines are being strung.

First street lights were turned on in Paix Bouche on December 14th.

There is ongoing work in the Tan Tan, Savanne Paille