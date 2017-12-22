DOMLEC update on post-Maria restoration worksPress release - Friday, December 22nd, 2017 at 1:19 PM
I. ROSEAU
Work in Bath Estate has been completed.
Circuits at Copthall have been energized
Work is ongoing in the following areas at least one circuit has been energized in:
Yam Piece
Upper Goodwill
Morne Daniel
Castle Comfort-
Elmshall lower section
Canefield flat
Trafalgar
Kingshill
Fond Canie
Upcoming works:
Massacre flat
Mahaut flat
PORTSMOUTH:
All of Chance has been energized
Work completed at Lizard Trail in Picard
The Sugar Loaf East feeder has been energized up to Blenheim. Low voltage lines are being strung.
First street lights were turned on in Paix Bouche on December 14th.
There is ongoing work in the Tan Tan, Savanne Paille
We talk about climate resilience but, with our terrain, carrying mains electricity about on poles is as un-resilient as you can get!
Hello and good evening my people. Well am coming home in March to repair the roof of my family home but with this rate my community on the east coast won’t have electricity until 2025.
Kudos to the crew of DOMLEC and the crews from the other countries.. you all are really working to bring power to all of Dominica..
The BVI is getting soooo much help from the caribbean the last 27 came from Canada for three weeks just went home for christmas and will be back in January. Some from caribbean will be working all through christmas and there’s no politics in this !. I feel sooo sad for my Dominican people
hearts off to the crew…but to start bill payment pause the flats and go inside man…and the generators killing too…and to noisy.
Plz domlec what about balvine in picard up on the hill?my home has been tested long-time and is good for connection,
Thanks for te update Domlec but to me the phrase “circuit energized” does not mean that customers are connected and are supplied wit electric current. One thing I don’t understand is why you still have that regulatory commission on your back.It is an expensive body, paid though government, unnessarily inflating costs and yet still insisting at a time like this that people must apply to them for a generator license. This is madness! Disbandon that commission, there is no need for it and lower the tariffs with the money saved instead.
ye that’s why circuit energized in this instance refers to the line or area has power, but not individual houses, or all houses they need to be certified before being connected to the grid
Great work guys keep it up.
DumbLEC needs to get much more crews from across the region.
The current crews are burnt out.
At the current rate the east coast will get power in 2020.
Yes.. They should force people from their countries to help us get lights because we can’t survive without it.