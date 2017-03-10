Douglas Charles taxiways to be completed in AprilDominica News Online - Friday, March 10th, 2017 at 12:10 PM
Chief Executive Officer of the Dominica Air and Seaport Authority (DASPA), Benoit Bardouille has announced that rehabilitation works to the taxiways at the Douglas-Charles airport is expected to be completed very early in April 2017.
He made that announcement during a special DASPA In Touch Programme on Thursday.
The airport suffered severe damages following the passage of Tropical Storm Erika which devastated parts of the island on August 27, 2015, and according to an official in the Ministry of Public Works, the damages was in excess of $41-million.
“We are making some progress as you can see taxiways are being prepared,” he said. “We are being told that a final date has been provided, very early April we should have a completion of the taxiways…”
He said new equipment is being placed in the airport’s tower, “so we are going top notch in terms of what we are doing to ensure persons working do not have to go through all the various sequences to get lights on.”
“We have put in LED on the lights now…,” Bardouille stated.
Meantime, he revealed that Seaborne Airlines have been given the clearance to land from the sea end at the airport.
“In the past when it was late and they could not proceed to Dominica because of either heavy cloud cover or they may have the visual conditions…they could not land, they had to go back to Puerto Rico or go back to another airport until such time they could do so,” Bardouille explained.
He continued, “Now they have been given clearance to go to the other end and land the aircraft, so that is good for us because of some of the things we are doing here.”
