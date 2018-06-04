Douglas says evidence shows Ross University will return to DominicaDominica News Online - Monday, June 4th, 2018 at 1:09 PM
Parliamentary Representative of the Portsmouth Constituency Ian Douglas has said that he anticipates Ross University School of Medicine will return to Dominica as there is evidence on campus to suggest so.
Following the passage of Hurricane Maria in September 2017, Ross announced in a press release that 1,400 students, faculty, and staff would relocate temporarily to Knoxville, Tenn. to continue their program of study.
“I still anticipate Ross will be back because of the evidence on campus,” Douglas said. “We see the construction of classrooms and buildings.”
According to Douglas, he doesn’t think that the investors at Ross University would have commenced reconstruction of more climate resilient buildings if they had no intention of returning.
“We are very happy for that,” he stated.
He pointed out that in the first phase the school authorities have indicated that the students in St Kitts will be moved back, “and gradually we hope that all of the students will eventually come back to the home campus at Picard.”
Douglas revealed that the government of Dominica continues to dialogue with the school authorities and there are certain things he said there are certain things that have to be put in place.
“Like the infrastructure, the roads, the road to and from Douglas Charles, the road to and from Picard to the hospital, the completion of the hospital and you know that the Chinese will be back on that in full gear, the security and the internet infrastructure around Picard for classrooms and classes for the students,” he explained.
He continued, “There are things that we have to do and we are working on them and the things that Ross University themselves have to do and they are certainly working on them.”
Douglas hopes that in short order he would like to see the return of Ross University School of Medicine by the January Semester of 2019.
“But I cannot speak for the University, I can only continue to implore upon them that everything is being out in place for their return,” he noted.
Prime Minister Skerrit has been banking that Ross University would return sooner rather than later.
He pointed out back in December 2017 that the government hoped “to get Ross to be back in May 2018 … we are also helping the property owners, the Dominican citizens who own properties in Picard to rebuild. That is why we have extended the loan facility at the AID Bank to the property owners so that they could have their apartments fixed, they could be able to buy some new beds – those who need beds – appliances and so forth so that they can get that going in quick order.”
PM Skerrit estimated at the time that about 80 percent of the homes Ross University needs for student accommodation was available.
Before engaging in this ‘happy talk’ that Ross University will be returning to Dominica, get some sort of definitive confirmation from the horse’s mouth. This is not a factual assertion, it’s nothing more than conjecture. Yes, every good citizen should wish for Ross University to return and resume business as usual. This will certainly boost economic activity and put well needed cash in the pockets of many locals. Ross has demanded that government put specific things in place before they can think about returning. The question is, will the usually lethargic government be nimble enough to get these requirements done in a timely manner? Your guess is as good as mine.
Unless Ross has stated they will not return to Dominica, I would take the approach that Ross U will be back…Hopefully by 2019, if not sooner. Lord knows we need all the economic activity we can get.
Isn’t Ian Douglas supposed to be a lawyer? Boy he sure doing a lot of injustice to the law school he attended with his rum shop talk. I say run shop talk because is only guys in the rum shop talking foolishness like that. Ian Ross is coming back; your government is in constant talk with them and they gave your government a list of things they want done. But Ian, WHEN did they tell your government they coming? You mean up to this time they have not given the government a date for their return? So Ian based of evidence on the ground I should take a loan to buy fix my apartment and buy furniture in preparation for Ross, but NO commitment from Ross? Ian Ross has to deal with parents who pressured Ross about the lack of International Airport, very poor communication and the overall pressure they experienced during Maria. Left to Ross they would have been back longtime ago but it is their parents, insurance and other issues they have to deal with. Ross can sell at anytime so relax
Or perhaps they are repairing their properties so that they can more easily sell them
So them home owners that there house are damaged who rent there properties to students, when they take loan to fix there house. How are they to pay that loan when there are no student to rent it?.
Ross will Return when Government Changes in Dominica…it’s like the most dunce Dominicans running the country into the ground now..Why the West Coast doh have Bridges since Erika?..You all Joking and Ross will hold out till capable people come to office…Ian time to go do something else..You and the whole DLP have lost their way..the PPl of Portsmouth must not vote you in Politics again, go and Develop RBD estates..so much land wasted..
SMH on the state of affairs in Dominica, and they just keep turning people around in circles..
That’s what u call educated fools
Good afternoon Mr. Douglas, and I commend you for all the hard work and encouragement where the preparation for the return of Ross University is concerned. However, like you said in your statement, YOU CANNOT SPEAK FOR ROSS. Having said that I would like you to contact someone WHO CAN SPEAK FOR ROSS, and find out from them their timeline for returning to Dominica, if you will. I would also like to recommend that you canvass for some scholarships for Dominican students at Ross University. After all, there must be some benefit for Ross, or they would not have been here in the first place, and they certainly would not be returning after such a disaster, unless they were benefiting in some way. So how about you seeing about getting some scholarships for Dominican students at Ross.
But you know this is politics. Trying to catch a straw. It would a good thing but not something President Trump warn them, YOU GIVE ME I GIVE YOU.
So they have have to get the Morrocans to come and set up schools here.
They love the U.S$$$$$.BUT HATE TO SUPPORT THE U.S and want student back.
Based on your so called things that Ross wants to see done before they return, the wait will be very lonv
Ian i also have evidence that possi have some of the most retarded electorate in Dominica. Just take a walk around Portsmouth a place in my opinion that is key to Dominica advancement and development. 40 years they voting one party and one family for no reason while the place like a glorified dump. Why do you have all those galvanize on the highway in point round on bothe sides of the road? Why is it you guys continue to pave donkey track in picard with no drainage and parking for motorist when you have huge apartments and homes for students? Why is it tbe beachfront is so untidy and still have old boats? Why is it the movie theater looks like a dump and there are no bowling alleys and other enticing things that would make students want to have thier families come visit for Christmas instead of fly home? Why is it there are not more gov services in possi so people dont have to go Roseau get a passport for example? Why port not used when roseau is overwhelmed? ……………
Another worthless climate resilient statement from a DLP clown. Didn’t they say that that would be back by May? Now we are in June. Off course they would give anything thing to have Ross university back because they know that they’re not capable of creating sustainable jobs in any part of the island without the help of foreigners. Deep down inside they know if Ross ceas to exist in Dominica then Portsmouth is finished. NEP just won’t cut it. Too much of our young people are turning into weed wackers
Ian you mean to say you Don’t know for sure? You are speculating but not communicatie with Ross’, the largest employer in your constItuency. You mean to say that Ross arenot talking to you, not confiing in you? Malgraysa
Ian, like you said evidence on the ground suggest that Ross is indeed coming back. However, what you did not say is that Ross is preparing with the knowledge that general election is in 2019 and they are very hopeful that Dominica will vote in a serious government to replace those joker’s and corrupt Skerrit that is now in office. Trust me Should dlp happen to steal the election again, Ross and everything good we still have, will kiss Dominica goodbye
My Good Friend Ian Douglass, Maria was just the icing on the cake for Ross . Ross must have been so frustrated with the pedestrian pace of reconstruction of bridges from Portsmouth to roseau since Erika . Our vulnerability and lack of proper medical facilities was also exposed since Erika . Most importantly this government fail to execute a proper Bipartisan plan for the redevelopment of Dominica since Erika . Your government , Ian has been an election government , always in election mode buying vote via small business development and NEP. Millions have wasted on these program , and its evidence when more than 70 percent of who got assistance for small business, could not show that business
prior to maria. Each honest person can call ten individual that they knew,would have gotten funds from this program and never even attempted to start a business. Guys was saying pay a man $1200 for a business plan and collect $20000 from small business. All this funds could have
Wait a minute, you and your administration have not met with Ross’ personnel? You talking on assumption that they will because of construction????
Man them people are jokers!!!
BUT SERIOUSLY, WHAT FOOLISHNESS IS THIS???
THIS GOVERNMENT PLAYING WITH PEOPLE LIVES EH!!! MAN YOU NOT SEEING PICARD EMPTY? THE LITTL LOCAL ECONOMY THERE JUST DIE!!!