Minister for Trade, Energy and Employment, Ian Douglas, has urged those who vend agricultural produce on the streets of the capital to return to the Roseau Market because it has reopened since the passage of Hurricane Maria.

He stated that street vending in Roseau is something that the government does not want to encourage because of the lack of proper sanitary facilities.

“So we want to as much as possible to encourage all of our vendors to really return to the Roseau market,” Douglas said last week.

He stated that he understands the situation immediately after Hurricane Maria when vendors wanted to ply their trade but now that the market is opened, they should go there.

“That is the purpose of the market and that is really where all of the conditions necessary required for proper fresh produce vending is and not on the side of the road where you have no pipe-borne water beside the road, no washroom facility … to meet the sanitary requirements needed for fresh produce vending that may exist at the Roseau Market,” he noted.

DEXIA announced last week that the market has reopened but stated that half a million dollars are needed to get the facility working in normal conditions.