DOWASCO faces challenges in restoring water after Maria says GMDominica News Online - Monday, December 18th, 2017 at 11:11 AM
General Manager of DOWASCO, Bernard Ettinoffe, has said that although water has been restored to 80 percent of the population after Hurricane Maria, a number of challenges remain.
He spoke at a press briefing last week.
“We do have other challenges in terms of pipes and fitting and other supplies,” he stated. “It does take some time to get those from outside into Dominica.”
He said in terms of shipping, boats come in with supplies but in some cases, they cannot dock for a day or two.
“And so we have had those challenges and those two have contributed to the delays that we are experiencing today,” Ettinofe remarked.
He stated that access to many of DOWASCO’s sites still remains a “major, major issue.”
“We are still trying to create access, to build roads so that we can get to intakes, get to pumping stations, get equipment and to get pipes in those areas so that we can begin to provide water to the communities,” Ettinofe said.
8 Comments
Because of the amount of rain Dominica gets, I think buildings should have an underground water cistern (or an above the ground water tank) to collect the rain, in addition to having the buildings built to have water supplied by the water company. The building owner can chose which water source they would like to use by the use of turning on or off the appropriate water source tap. The cistern/water tank could be set up to be replenished also by a line from the water company. Likewise, the owner can chose to power their cistern/water tank by the electric company or the building’s generator by the use of the appropriate switch. Just an idea/suggestion in regards to better back better, and to be more climate resilient and self sustaining.
It’s going to take many more years to modernize Dominicas water and sewage problems……….sigh…..
Dowasco with damaged Domlec pipes? No wonder they have problems!
LOL I didn’t even catch that. You would think that after your comment they’d fix it and not approve your comment right?
The pipe shown is the Domlec water intake,so not quite the howler as seen,but good shout.
Yep, water and electricity don’t mix.
Come on mr PM all these monies that have been sent to Dominica
Give DOWASCO some of it so as to begin work to bring in pipe
born water to the people of Dominica 🇩🇲 and this will solve the
Problem
So no water for eggleston this week…the 22nd of Dec… …Oh boy..