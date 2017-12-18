General Manager of DOWASCO, Bernard Ettinoffe, has said that although water has been restored to 80 percent of the population after Hurricane Maria, a number of challenges remain.

He spoke at a press briefing last week.

“We do have other challenges in terms of pipes and fitting and other supplies,” he stated. “It does take some time to get those from outside into Dominica.”

He said in terms of shipping, boats come in with supplies but in some cases, they cannot dock for a day or two.

“And so we have had those challenges and those two have contributed to the delays that we are experiencing today,” Ettinofe remarked.

He stated that access to many of DOWASCO’s sites still remains a “major, major issue.”

“We are still trying to create access, to build roads so that we can get to intakes, get to pumping stations, get equipment and to get pipes in those areas so that we can begin to provide water to the communities,” Ettinofe said.