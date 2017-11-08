DOWASCO’s revenue takes hit; company looted after MariaDominica News Online - Wednesday, November 8th, 2017 at 12:16 PM
General Manager of DOWASCO, Bernard Etinoffe, has said the company’s revenue has taken a serious hit in the wake of Hurricane Maria and is now down to zero.
Speaking at the government’s daily press briefing on Monday, he said the company suffered from looting in the wake of the storm.
“Our revenue base has always been much lower than what is really needed to keep water flowing in Dominica,” he stated. “That has worsened following Hurricane Maria, as I indicated to you our revenue is now down to zero, while our cost has escalated.”
He noted that at this time there are a number of contractors working for the company across the island.
“We have various contractors working now in various areas of Dominica and the cost for just recovering is somewhere in the region of well over $4-million: various contractors just clearing roads, cutting trees, running pipes and things like that,” he stated. “So you have that kind of escalation in cost and a reduction in your revenue, of course, is double jeopardy.”
Etinoffe stated that he is hopeful the government will come to the assistance of DOWASCO in meeting some of the cost incurred.
“At times like these the government has always come through for DOWASCO and has always supported the efforts of DOWASCO, understanding the importance of water,” he stated. “We have seen over the years, the Government f Dominica really standing firm to the commitment of providing water for every Dominican …that is how it has been and we anticipate it is going to be for some time.”
He said the company took a major hit from looting.
“Following Hurricane Maria, we had we had a number of tools, generators, water pumps looted, stolen put it this way from our stories from our operation center,” he remarked.
He stated that the police have been instrumental in recovering some of the items and the company had to reach out to sister utilities for assistance.
Etinoffe stated that tremendous support has been received from the Bahamas and the Caribbean Waste Water Association with the donations of chains saws.
“We had all our chainsaws stolen,” he remarked.
He said the company has received generators from international partners that are in Dominica assisting DOWASCO.
“So we have received, I would say, almost everything that we lost by stealing by looting,” Etinoffe said. “We have received that much from our sister utilities and our partners.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
11 Comments
Post Maria was worse than hurricane MarIA. Carbon should be fired.
I feel sorry for mr. Etinoffe because he has no real power. Dowasco,is 100% owned by the government. Their chairmanned is a pal of Skerrit and don’t let anyone tell you anything different.
Carbon the so call chief of police is worthless a B B fly . just sucking up air.
I believe you sir. My aunt tell me of all the looting that take place. how about the “curfew”, what are the cops doing? Dominicans are not that aggressive that the cops can’t stop them. very sad and bad behavior.
I don’t believe a thing this guy says. That’s a man growing up I would trust and respect highly but now I have zero confidence in him. I regard him and the Bad will guy as two of the same whalers of Skerrit that will do anything and say anything their lord Skerrit asks them to do or say. Bernard Etinoffe, addressing Skerrit as Doctor during a press briefing in September? Stupes I don’t believe you boss; you have lost your integrity and shame on you
Dominican are their worst enemies. Why would a sane person rob DOWASCO of its tools and equipment? Stealing from the company would make it much more difficult to restore water supply. The hurricane has revealed the true character of many Dominicans.
Let me tell you, our people steal things even if they have no use for them.
Some drastic law has to be passed to send the looters to jail and those who are now breaking and entering people homes Pass some law please
You know Marlene, the police was there with guns and not a shot was fired. Were they in cahoot with the looters? How can we trust them to protect people’s property?
The police force in Dominica is a total waste of time. Where is their emergency plan for these types of events? Is it a secret that Dominica can be hit with a major hurricane? What plans do they have in place to secure the country after such events? The commissioner of police should be fired for his incompetence.
he should have been fired from day 1 after maria . He came the Sunday before Maria and talk about looting and they will be in full force . I saw police walking around while people were looting .