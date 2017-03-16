DPSU head trashes statements made by former Cabinet SecretaryDominica News Online - Thursday, March 16th, 2017 at 12:29 PM
General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang is describing statements made by former Cabinet Secretary, Felix Gregoire as ‘extremely childish.’
He made that remark during a live interview on the Hot Seat Programme aired on Q-95 on Thursday morning.
At a town hall meeting in Pointe Michel on Wednesday Gregoire warned public officers that there are a lot of people who have no interest in the public service and public officers, so they must be aware of what is going on.
“They will use the public service but they have no interest in the public service,” Gregoire stated. “So public officers what I am saying here is for you, public officers be aware of what is going to happen.”
The DPSU will be hosting a rally for public officers on Thursday and Gregoire stated that “law breakers” will show up at the event.
“There are law breakers who will end up at the meeting; they have shown us they are law breakers,” he stated. “I am not lying. So if you leave your common sense at your home and you follow law breakers, that is your business. The laws are there and I always advise people before they act, check the law to see what the law says.”
Gregoire also stated that things like salary negotiations take time.
“They will start high but you will start low because you know what you have and what you don’t have,” he stated. “That is what negotiation is all about, it is not fighting, it is sitting down and discussing: you come you make a proposal, they make a proposal, they go and they talk, you come and you talk as well, you get back together. So these things take a long time and don’t let people fool you, negotiations take a long time, they always took a long time.”
But Letang said Gregoire’s statements are immature since the rally is not going to be about salary negotiations alone.
“This is a very childish, immature and stupid statement,” Letang stressed. “He is my good friend but I am surprised at that statement. The point I am trying to make is that this rally was not organized just to discuss salary negotiation or because of salary negotiation. For Mr. Gregoire to be out there saying this, he is definitely misleading the people.”
Letang explained that in December 2014, in his capacity as General Secretary he was very concerned about the lack of togetherness and solidarity among public officers and in December 2016 the union agreed that they needed to plan a solidarity rally.
“We needed to have a solidarity rally where we can bring employees; we can bring our members together to try to let them understand that there is the need for solidarity and for unity,” he stated.
He revealed that the proposal was made at an executive meeting, “and it went down very well.”
“On the 14th of December we prepared a concept document on that, everything was approved by the executive,” Letang said. “That had absolutely nothing to do with negotiation and from that time the date was set to have the rally on the 16th of March.”
He went on to say that a lot of developments have taken place since, including meetings with the government and two negotiation sessions.
“Naturally my friends if you are going to have a meeting of that nature with your members the status of salary negotiations will be on the agenda,” he remarked.
Letang made it clear that the union has not invited anybody in a personal capacity, or individually, to attend the rally.
“What we have done is that we have extended an invitation to the general public,” Letang explained.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
14 Comments
Give me a brake Latang. I’m happy that a child could see through your gimmick. You accusations are baseless and without substance. Why did you choose the propaganda radio station? WHAT IS YOUR MOTIVE? Mr. Felix Gregory could express himself at anytime. No we will not heed your call. What have you done since elected? The demise of our rest on your unprofessional attitude.
what is he talkijng about? is he warning us of what charles savarin did in the 70’s to aggitate the government and call for strikes? Gregoire have to keep the hand that feeding him satisfied. so he will always say crap like that. meanwhile what has he done in terms of OECS relations ? nothing.
I agree with you, Mr. Letang, Gregoire is very childish and lacks credibility. If he believes members of the PSU will be in the company of law breakers, be a man, tell them who the law breakers are. If he is referring to members of the UWP and in particular Mr. Linton who publicly said he will be attending the rally in solidarity with the members of the PSU, what is he afraid of, go ahead be honest, tell the members what is on his mind. He can use his diplomacy when he is in his office, not at a town hall meeting of the DLP.
People keep the prayers rolling. The prayers have dem dayparlaying.
Letang, you are having a political rally!!! Did you invite any official from the DLP to address this rally? What is the purpose of having the leader of the opposition address this rally? The opposition leader in recent times have uttered violent rhetoric as he called for Skeritt to resign, how can such an individual help your cause?
Your are very very deceptive in your attempts to convince readers that Letang invited Linton to speak. This is an absolute FALSE and you people need Jesus for trying to deceive people like that. So you don’t want civil servants to go rally in solidarity for their interests? Nurses, Firemen, Police officers for proper working conditions and benefits? Teachers that have to use their little salary to buy stationary materials to teach your children and at the end of their day, they can’t pay their bills? How many public servants have to face Fast Cash and the like because they are all tapped out? And yet their beloved Government, who should be looking out for their interest offers – 0, 0, 0% salary increase? I mean are we really Dominica and Dominicans or are we Skerittitans…
i am wondering if Gregory believe public officer are foolish people ? are they children who do not have a choice of what daddy say go ” well if public officers do not stand up for a good raise of pay and listen you
will your nonsense while your Salary is over $10.000 and you have no plans to retire . he will say any thing although he knows the state the country is in right now. do you want us pubic officers to beg daddy the prime Minister for food for our children so we will remain poor and weak without a voice .
I have news for you Sir this is the reason we need to get paid for the work that we are doing so we will
remain independent , Shame on you for not having confident in us as the brilliant people of Dominica .
if we are so dumb it means we are all in the wrong jobs .
we will show you and all the other puppets how brilliant we are .
Gregoire you are SO CORRECT.Dominicans should know by now that you and Skerrit have NO interest for or in the public Officers of this failed state,managed by the Skerrit led DLP, and his gang..No wonder you spewed such garbage to your fools last night…I have dumped your cesspit of unadulterated filth in the ocean already…In the meantime i am 100% rerady for the RALLY THIS AFTERNOON,at the DPSU GROUNDS STARTING AT4.30pm. I shall be there before that time.
Is that news worthy DNO to have the highest official of the UWP disguise and address and advertise the UWP Propaganda machine. Yes I will also be there to laugh.
DNO has it’s own angle. This is how bias is determined.
DNO chose the headlines “DPSU head trashes statements made by former Cabinet Secretary”
The subject really is”Former Cabinet Secretary advises Public Servants salary negotiations take time”
Why DNO chooses on angle over another and the slant always or mostly favoring one side over another determines the bias of the editor.
In the case of DNO they always slant everything against the government and in favour of the opposition.
The proof is in the reading and just adding the numbers.
This is a position DNO cannot defend.
The are effectively an organ of the UWP.
DNO is so biased the prefer to highlight an opinion instead of the facts.
It is the opinion of Thomas Letang that the Former Secretary to the Cabinet is childish.
It is a fact that salary negotiations take time.
DNO is exposing their lack of balance.
Proud of u Mr Latang you remind me of Malcolm X. Don’t be afraid. We fight not against flesh and blood but against principalities and powers in high places. What’s higher than the government of a country. Cover your self and go with God and they will not know what hit them. We don’t need another politician we need a true man of God to rebuke this high prest of a demon that is why nothing can touch the pm cuz we keep going at him as a man. Pray till something happens.
I can understand Mr. Gregoires point. After all, he must sing to the tune given by Skerrit and dance as well to the beat given. He like all of us know that once the guard changes, his reign will be over and the largess that they have been stock piling will come to an end.
Skerrit must go.
This is March 2017. I am not sure if there is a typographical error. Did Mr. Letang say that the idea for a Public Servant Solidarity rally was borne in December 2014.?
He said 2016