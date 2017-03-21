A former president of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) has called on members of the union to put their interest first before party politics and stand up for their rights.

John Alexis made that call as he addressed public officers at the headquarters of the union during a solidarity rally last week.

“Today, I come before you when the industrial climate for you is not a rosy one…your union, the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) is facing some challenging and unresolved issues which are complex and challenging. The road ahead for you is very bumpy…they are giving you three small tablets for you to swallow zero, zero, zero,” Alexis said, referring to the government wage freeze offer for the next three years

He continued; “They expect you to take this tablet with glass water and hope that you will come and beg them tomorrow for a one percent. You must stand against that…none of this would have happened in the 70’s, we would have stood up against it.”

“It is time now for you to restart the engine of militancy that once characterized the DPSU. You must let them know that your frustrating index is not unlimited and you are prepared, willing and able at short notice to raise a tsunami force waves of resistance if you are pushed too far,” the DPSU stalwart told members to thunderous applause.

However, he warned that such can only happen when they (members) understand that the union is the only protective shell they have against unfair industrial relation practices in the work place.

Alexis called on members to stay strong and be ready and willing to take action when the union calls.

“The idea is to stay strong, you cannot, you must not, and you should not abandon your leaders when it comes to strike action. You must be ready to put on all the war paints that there is, put pins in their shoes and needles in there chair. You must also have a clear exist strategy to know when you get out. Vote for who you want but when it comes to your public service salary, you must stand up,” he stated.

“I say to you, that your time is now; you cannot wait for tomorrow morning. You must send a clear message to them, that you are willing and ready to standup. Take your case to the public; you have a lot of support in the public. You are a powerful group of people; there is a lot of power in you. Remember there is a lot of power in the union that in the government,” he remarked.

He also urged them to “be resolved and determined until you win the price…if you lose the battle that is it you will never again revive.”