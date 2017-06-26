The Dominica Public Service Union has written to the Chief Personnel Officer outlining three (3) issues which need to be addressed and resolved before it takes a final decision on salary negotiations for the period 2015/2018.

The one-off payment equivalent to two months salary which is being offered to public officers in the second year is not a salary increase but instead should be viewed as an allowance and more specifically an inducement allowance which would only need a Cabinet Order to make it tax exempt. Such an allowance can also be given a life time or limit. Section 25 (1) (z) of the Income Tax Act Chap 67:01 has been applied before. Section 25 (2) of the same act vests the power in Cabinet by Order to either add or delete, or vary from the exemptions listed in Section 25(1).

The Union holds the strong view that public officers can benefit under this section of the Act whereby the one off payment can be tax exempt.

The DPSU is also requesting that the Government makes a monthly contribution of $30.00 per member towards the premium of officers in the Union’s medical insurance scheme, as was previously agreed to.

The Union advances that a number of items which were listed as not having been approved had not yet been discussed at the negotiating table, and that there were those which were left for discussion beyond the conclusion of this current negotiation since they would require input from Permanent Secretaries and other senior officers.

One of the conditions that the Union had previously taken and to which it is adhering is that before it brings negotiations to a close, the long outstanding issue of payment of redundancy and gratuity where applicable to public works employees who have been laid off for two (2) years should be settled.