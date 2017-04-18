DPSU rejects gov’t second offer in salary negotiationsDominica News Online - Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 at 2:19 PM
General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang, has stated the union will not accept a new offer that the government is tabling as they continue salary negotiation for the 2015-2018 triennium.
The government had initially offered a wage freeze for the period but the DPSU has flatly refused to accept it and has proposed a 15 percent increase. That the government did not accept.
According to Letang, the government is now offering the union zero percent increase in the first year, 50 percent of one month salary in the second year, and a three percent increase in the third year.
For the second year, Letang described the increase as a “one-time payment.”
“So whatever your salary is for one month, you will get 50 percent of that as a one-time payment,” said Letang referring to the salary increase of the second year.
Speaking on Kairi FM on Tuesday afternoon, Letang stated that although the DPSU has not held an executive meeting to discuss the matter, the union, as of now, has not accepted the offer.
“As is now, we have not accepted and we believe, or we are in the position where, we think that the government should come better than this,” he remarked.
He stated that the DPSU has not held an executive meeting on the matter.
“Since our last negotiation when that was raised, we have not had an executive meeting. So we need to have an executive meeting to discuss the latest offer,” he said.
Letang added that another solidarity rally will be held on April 27th 2017 to update union members on the current status of negotiations.
“We will be informing the members of that position. We have a meeting scheduled with government sometime in May, I think the 18th of May,” he stated.
At that rally will also be discussions on the union’s response to the government’s offer.
