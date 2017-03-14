The Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) will be holding a “solidarity rally” under the theme ‘One Union Indivisible; What Hurts One Hurts All’, to sensitize its membership on the challenges faced by employees concerning payments, working conditions and other matters of importance.

The rally will take place on the DPSU grounds from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm on Thursday 16th March 2017.

General Secretary of the union, Thomas Letang, stated that despite knowing that the challenges faced are “big”, he believes that the ‘fight’ is a fight for all employees and citizens across the country.

“We do not see them (challenges) as adversaries but we see them as an important part of the journey towards equality. However, while we appreciate the role of the employer, we demand respect and fair treatment for workers, that is our mission as a trade union,” he said.

According to Letang, another aim of the rally is to “revive consciousness of unity and collective responsibility.”

“This is what the DPSU propagates and advocates, to strive to dismantle the individuality and passiveness that plague our movement,” he stated.

It is the hope of the DPSU to “ignite a conflagration that will fire up our membership” and make union success a better life for all workers and a reality for all workers, he pointed out.

Letang noted that the rally will not only address concerns over salary, but also all other areas that affect public officers.

“We know that there are other issues of national concern, which have affected public officers and will be discussed,” he added.

The expectation of the DPSU with regards to the impact of the rally is to “create a new consciousness, a new awareness among the membership that we can only make success if we are together,” and to not simply sit and criticize without doing something to make a change.

It also aims to solicit the support of every Dominican and that includes public servants and people who have a keen interest in the matters at hand.

“It is to get the general public to understand that it is not just sitting on the sidelines and criticizing the employees and trade unions, but for us to achieve a lot of the things we are looking at, we need the support of the public, and this is the reason why we are inviting not only our members but the general public, our supporters, to come and provide us with that support, that solidarity that is needed and is very very important,” Letang said.

He hopes that the rally will be a form of motivation for people to move out from “that cloud of fear” and voice their concerns and “stand up for their rights.”

“It is our responsibility to try as hard as we possibly can to eradicate that fear so that the people, our trade union members, will be able to stand up for their rights and let their voices be heard without any fear…the fear of victimization,’ he said. “People believe that ‘okay I do not want to be seen; I do not want to be heard because I will be victimized’ but that is where the issue of unity comes in. if we stick together we will make it, but if we are divided we are giving people the opportunity to do things that will affect us. The strength of many is the power of one, and what hurts one hurts all.”