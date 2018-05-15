DPSU to meet with nurses to discuss concernsDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 15th, 2018 at 12:41 PM
With the island facing a severe shortage of nurses due to migration, the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) is expected to meet with the Dominica Nurses Association (DNA) and nurses in general next week to address their concerns.
General Secretary of the DPSU, Thomas Letang told DNO on Tuesday that the meeting will take place next week Tuesday, May 23.
“The meeting is to discuss some working issues that the nurses want to be addressed and that will include some of their working conditions and I know that they have been raising some concerns,” he said.
Letang continued, “Serious concerns were raised recently. This is the first time we are meeting with them to really get firsthand information from them and to decide on a way forward.”
He explained that a few years ago the union was able to see some improvement in working conditions of nurses.
“We were able to negotiate for new allowances, including the specialize allowance, also responsibility allowances were reviewed and increased,” he noted.
He stated, however, when the union met with the government last year (when the so-called ‘double bubble’ was paid) to negotiate for the new triennium, the government suggested to the DPSU that they should put allowances on hold in order to review all of them instead of just for a few.
He said the DPSU agreed to that proposal and the union was somewhat taken aback recently when it realized that the government was in direct discussion with the nurses regarding allowances.
Earlier this month the government announced several ‘incentives’ for nurses including a one-time special uniform allowance, an increase in night nourishing allowance, an increase in the allowance for district nurses, and an increase in on-call allowances for nurse practitioners. This was done to help stem the massive problem of nurse migration, especially after Hurricane Maria.
Letang said it is very likely that most or some of the nurses concerns will be addressed in the union’s proposal for salary negotiations for the new triennium.
Ibo France, I realize that you are a pain in the ahole, but their has been nurses problem or shortage of nurses all over the world for years Dominica is no deferent from anyother country it has always and will remain that way, for example Doctors and nurses are bounty hunters moving around the world for more more money and in the end it’s no better than what they left behind in terms of work.
Padna, it is time we set some standards here. Outline your requests. IT is not just salary, but working conditions.
Mr. Letang, I realize that dealing with a recalcitrant leader is not easy. But the Union allows Mr. Skerrit to solely dictate the terms and conditions of work for the public servants. There’s no real bargaining done on behalf of these hapless workers. Instead of giving the workers a reasonable increase, the PM gives a few incentives and the Union submissively relents. Stop capitulating for pittance.