Dr. Denzil Douglas says he received Dominican diplomatic passport as ‘a courtesy’Dominica News Online - Wednesday, February 28th, 2018 at 12:17 PM
Former Prime Minister of Sk. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Denzil Douglas, who is embroiled in a court case in his home country, has said he received a Dominican diplomatic passport out of courtesy.
He also claimed that Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, is a witness in the case.
The government of St. Kitts has filed an injunction against Douglas for allegedly holding dual-citizenship and a diplomatic passport from Dominica, which is against the laws of that country. It said he had violated the constitution of St. Kitts by swearing or acknowledging allegiance to a foreign power and should be barred from serving as a parliamentarian.
The matter was heard in court on Monday in Basseterre.
Following the hearing, Douglas reiterated earlier statements by his attorney that he is not a Dominican citizen.
“We continue to say and we file as our response that having a Dominican passport does not mean that I am a citizen of Dominica,” he told reporters. “In fact, the Prime Minister (Roosevelt Skerrit), himself sent in his own statement as a witness to say that Douglas never applied for citizenship, Douglas does not have citizenship, Douglas was never granted citizenship and he has never taken an oath of allegiance to Dominica.”
Dr. Douglas went on to say that Skerrit granted him the passport “as a show of courtesy.”
“Based on the fact that I have served for a very long time as a Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and served the region and he felt that the work that I was engaged in as a regional and international consultant that it would be courteous to have a diplomatic passport,” he stated.
The Government of St. Kitts has asked for more time in the matter to find an expert on Dominican law.
Meanwhile, Dr. Douglas has described the entire matter as “political harassment.”
“Power to the people,” he shouted as he left the courthouse.
The case will be heard again in April.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
35 Comments
Wonder how much money pass for thay courtesy gift. Is so those guys getting rich over night. I am sure Douglas paid some money to sketrit under the table for his gift. That pm needs to be jailed but dominicans seat silent and do nothing. When did our nation become so stupid, ehat are we teaching our young generation. Hoe many more passport gifts did skerrit give. We as dominicans have the right to know. When did we become so red and blue, if we support this party we cannot ser any wrong in anything thay they do. Really sad
When we talk about CSME what are we talking about? From what I’ve read Mr. Douglas did not claim to be a citizen of Dominica and to receive a Diplomatic passport you don’t have to be a citizen. Furthermore, the matter is before the court and we will surely get the court’s ruling.
What a load of….. you know what!!!!
Skerrit…. be careful!!!!!!
Is dominica a real country?in any real country people would be out in droves asking for skerrit to resign.i am ready as early as tomorrow!!!!How is it that skerrit has claimed our birth right and identity document as his?oh my god!!!Who else has he given it to!!! What are his 17 other misleaders are saying?
Where the wicked rule the people mourn!
Skerrit must go
Skerrit must go
Skerrit must go now!!
Lets put boots on the ground!
Hahah so if you have a Dominicanew passport your not a citizen u just have it like a Thanksgiving card lol hahah
Well, I hope the prime minister will be courteous to me soon(smile). Dominicans wake up! Your sons and daughters are jailed for a cigarette of marijuana, a plant which is made by God and a foreigner can get a diplomatic passport in order to cover his behind in the name of Courtesy by the dodgy leader who doesn’t know what should be on the priority list for our country. Dominica is now a haven for dodgy politicians who are busy to welcome men and women that are wanted by Interpol.If Skerrit was an intelligent man he would have known in advance that such a behavior can be prejudicial in the long run.
So the Dominican people who have to wait in line and sometimes denied or have to wait for how long to receive a regular passport, how do u feel about that. A DIPLOMATIC passport as a means of courtesy. My people have lost all sense of pride for what it means to be a dominican. I mean no one is talking.
Alll of you are liars. Lawyers liars politicians liars stupes. Whether u r citizen or not it doesn’t mattet to me so lie all you cam
So tell me something people Skerrit really thinks that our passports is his personal estate , his personal belonging that he can do what de hell he wants with it . That’s a dam joke now man . Gave the guy a passport as courtesy ? really – courtesy ? that is the justification for giving out our passport . Why didn’t another Prime Minister in the region thought of doing so why is Skerrit that had to give him passport .” A joke that man ” . stupes
So let me get this straight, our diplomatic passport was just another notebook that Denzil took from Skerrit and then proceeded to file away in a cabinet just because he could not say no to his friend Skerrit? In other words, he did not want to hurt Skerrit’s feelings by refusing to accept it?
Is that the level to which our diplomatic passport has sunk?
You don’t say, you did not ask for it and Skerrit gave it to you out of the kindness of his heart? It brings to mind the old saying that there is honour amongst thieves. Hmmmm!
Apart from Mr. Douglas; I am wondering who again did Mr. Skerrit gave a DP out of courtesy. Is this practice constitutional, legal-anyone? Whether any of the dodgy DP holders got his/her passport out of courtesy and what was the undertable deal, if any? Why wasn’t Douglas diplomatic status and his role in the country’s development due to his status made known to the Dominican public? And why many Dominicans continue to treat such issues indifferently?
Why, Mr. Douglas, after receiving the passport didn’t observe it said that his nationality was Dominican, and why didn’t he ask to correct this so-called computer error before he travelled with it? However, did his port of entry regarded him, as a Dominican diplomat or as a Kittian diplomat? If as a Dominican diplomat as I suspect based on the national inscribed in this DP, why didn’t he attempt to correct this misinterpretation? Why only now after having the DP for approximately three years, his wrong nationality is observed?
That is one of the most ridiculous reasons for granting one of the country’s most cherished and valued assets to a foreigner (“out of courtesy”). We should rest most of the blame for this debacle at Skerrit’s feet. The PM should not be allowed to gloss over this international incident. Time for Skerrit and his pathetic body guards (ministers) to demit office. His leadership has left the country in a dilapidated state as if there was an absence of governance for the last twenty years.
Everybody have a DA passport, that’s the only way we can give back DA citizenship is everybody lavabo because nobody actually wanna be from here
Yes, I’m sure he granted you the passport as a show of courtesy from one corrupt politician to another, probably in exchange for the courtesy of transferring some notes into his private account. We must not forget that these passports are rather valuable since they in general afford crossing boarders without being checked by customs. Use your own imagination…
If the Government of St.Kitts, needs an expert in Dominican law to assist it with the case – then clearly, the facts are not as simple as they appear to be. We should remember this is a matter of the law. Something that not even the brightest of lawyers can claim to understand 100% since they all lose cases they think they have wrapped up based on the same law. So I will wait on the ruling of the court and accept it as well. The discussion and interpretations are quite revealing however.
I’d like a courtesy passport as well, I don’t want to pay 500 or 150
Ha, Ha, stay tuned, that’s might open, Pandora ‘s, Box!!! Whose Country?
If that is do how can a the Pm Dominica do that
Skerrit want friend!
As a “show of courtesy”………no money attached?
His lawyer was saying only yesterday that there is no Dominican passport and now I’m reading that Denzil is saying he received a Dominican Diplomatic passport.Denzil has not been served well by his lawyer and should be barred from serving in parliament.These guys are too “smart” for their own good.
JUST SO??!!!!….. Skerro just giving passport ….you get a passport, you get a passport, you all get a passport!!!!
Skerrit has absolutely no respect for our Dominican passport, handing them out so willy nilly…..
Wonder how many other Caribbean PMs handed Denzil a Diplomatic passport out of courtesy????
let me answer for you……NONE….NOT ONE…NOT ONE …..NONE
I flat out don’t believe that lie! But say there is some truth to it, why didn’t Dr. Denzil Douglas refuse the passport when he opened it and saw he was listed as a national of Dominica when he is the opposition leader of St. Kitts and Nevis? Another question I have for Dr. Douglas is, has he ever used his Dominica Diplomatic passport to travel anywhere in the world? If yes, did he tell the immigration officer that he is not a citizen of Dominica, though his passport states he is? Skerrit and Denzil are no doubt two of the most corrupt politicians the Caribbean has ever seen or heard
Power from the people you mean…..
Can Skerrit be charged with bribery, coercion and abuse of power in this matter? If there are any lawyers in the house today please help with this question.
Remember the famous quote of Roosevelt Skeritt, ” no law no constitution can prevent me from doing what I want to do,” therefore, giving Denzil a diplomatic passport, is just the way Skeritt’s operates. A diplomatic passport can only be used for official government business and cannot be used for tourist travels or as a courtesy, this is what a prime minister and a U S senator told me.
What happen? When did Dominica passport become PM Roosevelt Skerrit’s own to give freely, sell as he wishes, and none of your damn business how much money I have made from passport sales? Dominica is so we come, nor?
Your question, Dominica is so we come, nor, is based on your ignorance regarding the issue at hand.Did you read anything about the selling of passports and money regarding such matter. Why are you willfully ignoring facts regarding such issue.
What an abuse of power by Skerrit. What a shame.
What a waste of a court case. The like the UWP, the Unity party took Douglas to court without doing their research now they are looking like fools. What a shame…
What coshonie is this!
He has a passport, a diplomatic one at that but he is not a citizen? How does that work? I thought passports were solely reserved for citizens!
Given to him by Skerrit as a courtesy? So our precious national documents are being given out by Skerrit to his friends? That sounds like corruption to me, misbehavior in office and grounds for impeachment!
That is what it has come to. Who else Mr. Skerrit been giving passports for favors. It is about time that the state prosecutors start investigating if there are crimes being committed by some of these passport sellers in Dominica. Fraud, bribery, and other white collar crime is crime against state. If you guys want to bring back faith in our justice system. I find it appalling that over the past few years our passport scheme has been highlighted by some scandal in the media. Apart from the brother of the CBI program lawyer who by the way is a Dominican building a hotel in possi we have yet to see any new citizen. Yet we hear government spending money out of the wazzu from funds collected from CBI. It smells lime some illicit activity. We hear bout boat with flags with registration company operating since 1999. When was a report on revenue ever presented to country. Dominicans to darn soft let a gov get away with BS.
People of the entire caribbean are being fooled and still continue to be fooled by these corrupt politicians,denzel is compromised and would spend millions of dollars during election to get supporters ,pay tickets from the us by votes,it is so sad that our people continue to be fooled and used as rag dogs.ican never support any of these guys or believe what the sell or say,the entire region is in disarray.
What good time is that in the Caribbean? Our PM is a witness he say? What joke dis?