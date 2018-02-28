Former Prime Minister of Sk. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Denzil Douglas, who is embroiled in a court case in his home country, has said he received a Dominican diplomatic passport out of courtesy.

He also claimed that Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, is a witness in the case.

The government of St. Kitts has filed an injunction against Douglas for allegedly holding dual-citizenship and a diplomatic passport from Dominica, which is against the laws of that country. It said he had violated the constitution of St. Kitts by swearing or acknowledging allegiance to a foreign power and should be barred from serving as a parliamentarian.

The matter was heard in court on Monday in Basseterre.

Following the hearing, Douglas reiterated earlier statements by his attorney that he is not a Dominican citizen.

“We continue to say and we file as our response that having a Dominican passport does not mean that I am a citizen of Dominica,” he told reporters. “In fact, the Prime Minister (Roosevelt Skerrit), himself sent in his own statement as a witness to say that Douglas never applied for citizenship, Douglas does not have citizenship, Douglas was never granted citizenship and he has never taken an oath of allegiance to Dominica.”

Dr. Douglas went on to say that Skerrit granted him the passport “as a show of courtesy.”

“Based on the fact that I have served for a very long time as a Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and served the region and he felt that the work that I was engaged in as a regional and international consultant that it would be courteous to have a diplomatic passport,” he stated.

The Government of St. Kitts has asked for more time in the matter to find an expert on Dominican law.

Meanwhile, Dr. Douglas has described the entire matter as “political harassment.”

“Power to the people,” he shouted as he left the courthouse.

The case will be heard again in April.