Acting Director-General of the Dominica Red Cross (DRC), Dr. Jaslin Salmon has said during the six and a half months in his position here on the island, a great deal has been accomplished.

Dr. Salmon, a Jamaican, came to Dominica six months ago to “reorganize and reinvigorate the Dominica Red Cross” and is completing his mission. He will leave Dominica on Thursday, June 28.

Earlier Kathleen Pinard-Byrne, who led the organization for 25 years, had resigned over alleged growing criticism and discontent among staff.

“In six and a half months I think we have accomplished a great deal,” he said at a press conference on Monday. “We have reorganized the Dominica Red Cross, we have restructured the office, we have hired new staff and I am now on the final phase. I am pleased to tell the public that we have accomplished all those activities.”

Dr. Salmon said the last activity is the hiring of his replacement and he has met with the governing board where discussions were held on the process of selection.

“We have identified candidates,” he revealed. “The governing board is in the process of finalizing that process.”

He said it was a pleasure serving the people of Dominica.

“When I came in, I came in with very little understanding of nature of the problem that I would have to face and the nature of the difficulties that would be here,” Dr. Salmon stated. “I had limited understanding of the complexity of the issues that we face, but in relatively short time with the support of the then board and the support of the then staff, I came to a quick understanding of the dynamics I had to deal with.”

Dr. Salmon also thanked the people of Dominica and the Government for its support and look forward to continuing his relationship with the organization and support in any way he can.

He pointed to some of the problems he encountered at the Dominica Red Cross.

“I found quite a bit of indiscipline in the organization, I found needed staff that were not yet hired, I found the organization that was grappling to deal with the public that had no confidence in it, I found branches that were defunct for years, and so to the extent that we have reestablished those branches. They are all functioning now, they all had their AGM’s [Annual General Meetings] and that was a difficult task…,” he explained.

Furthermore, he noted that probably the most difficult problem was to develop and establish a general assembly.

“On the 19th of May, we had that general assembly and it was then that we elected a new board…,” he explained. “I am pleased to say that the board is functioning well.”