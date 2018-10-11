Public Works Minister, Dr. Colin McIntyre, has said he sympathizes with the residents of Giraudel/Eggleston on the condition of the road leading to the villages.

He said that $6-million have been approved for repairing the road but more is going to be needed.

“I want to say to the people of Giraudel, Eggleston and all the road users in that area, I sympathize with them for what they are going through honestly, because I mean, it is a bit hard for them but we are aware that,” he said during a tour of ongoing road work sites on Wednesday. “But there is so much to do in Dominica but we have decided to put all our emphasis on this road right now to create the ease.”

He stated that the people have been very patient, saying he commended them for that.

“But we are committed to this project,” Dr. McIntyre said.

He said the road is “tired” and “old” and $6-million have been approved for the road project but “it is obvious” more will be needed.

Additionally, he said three contractors have been secured for various aspects of the project and they have been urged to speed up the process “so that we can move on to other aspects and phases of this road development…”

Meanwhile, he said drainage is going to be important in the area.

“I was speaking to my technical staff and they have advised me that incrementally we have to tackle this road from the point that if we allow it to continue without the proper drainage we will have more and more edge failures taking place…” Dr. McIntyre noted.