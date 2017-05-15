Drigo confirmed as Police CorporalDominica News Online - Monday, May 15th, 2017 at 11:49 AM
Jefferson Drigo, who has taken legal action for alleged denial of promotion, has been promoted to Corporal.
Drigo, who is Chairman of the Police Welfare Association (PWA) recently stated that he had instructed his attorney to take legal action against Chief of Police, Daniel Carbon, for bypassing him for the post of Corporal of Police.
He said the PWA will not stand by and allow the level of what he labeled as “victimization” being done against police officers by Carbon.
On Monday Drigo confirmed that he was promoted, however, he said if he had not challenged the non appointment, the matter would have remained the same.
He described the initial non appointment as a clear case of victimization and is calling on other police officers who feel aggrieved to challenge decisions made about them.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
Finally, Dominicans are standing up.
Little BOY Blue!
Congrats are in order to a brother-in-blue. However, it should have never come to this, whereby officers have to threaten legal action to get promoted. The process should be one of transparency, non partisanship, and fairness. Now CPL Drigo, please continue to be the current and future voice for those that are and will be denied progression, in what should be one of the most meritocratric institutions in the C/wealth of Dominica.
Congrats Jefferson, I love seeing old classmates of mine successfully challenge the status quo 👊
Are all the phone lines down in DA? What’s going on? Can’t get through.
So you mean is so it working in my little country u have to take the xhief to court to get what is rightfully yours bravo papa zor bat
But don’t make this promotion make you feel big and forget the picture keep the fire burning on the issues before hand. Congrats.
Great
Congratulations
now the trend is set .
Treat all officers fairly or we will meet in court .
Mister Commissioner you too wicked
Now, as victimization is seemingly established, compensation should be awarded , yes directly from de Commissioners wages ; how to achieve that is another problem.
Congratulation Sir on your promotion, there is an old saying in America [the squeaky wheel get the most grease,] fair is fair, you stood up to the power that be Mr Cabon has to go, he is asleep at the wheel, to much stuff is happening on his watch, he not pro- active ,.
That is news