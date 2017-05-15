Jefferson Drigo, who has taken legal action for alleged denial of promotion, has been promoted to Corporal.

Drigo, who is Chairman of the Police Welfare Association (PWA) recently stated that he had instructed his attorney to take legal action against Chief of Police, Daniel Carbon, for bypassing him for the post of Corporal of Police.

He said the PWA will not stand by and allow the level of what he labeled as “victimization” being done against police officers by Carbon.

On Monday Drigo confirmed that he was promoted, however, he said if he had not challenged the non appointment, the matter would have remained the same.

He described the initial non appointment as a clear case of victimization and is calling on other police officers who feel aggrieved to challenge decisions made about them.