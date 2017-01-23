Minister for Agriculture Johnson Drigo has announced that the much talked about national abattoir will be commissioned by late February.

He said significant progress has been made where fresh pork and chicken are supplied to most government institutions, such at the hospital and infirmary, on the island and local restaurants are showing interest in providing fresh meat for their customers.

“This is a new area that the abattoir is now buying into and it is our hope that the abattoir will be fully commissioned by late February and the staff continues to work at the abattoir processing meat,” he said.

The abattoir is also looking to bring in about 4,000 chickens for the facility, “to ensure that the supplier of chickens for the abattoir is readily available.”

Drigo also stated that farmers are taking advantage of a special loan facility at the AID Bank for the pork and poultry sector.

“We are happy that our farmers are going to the AID Bank to get the loans, to expand their chicken farms and to expand their budget,” Drigo stated.

He also called out to the Dominican consumers to support local.

“All I am saying to the Dominican consumers out there, we have to continue to buy local,” he remarked.

The $10-million abattoir was financed by the government of Venezuela.

The facility was originally set to be completed by October 2013 and various dates were given after that for its completion and opening including January 2014 and March 2014.

In March 2016, Drigo, said it would be officially opened in April 2016.

In July 2016, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the government will officially commission the facility in early August 2016.

None of these dates came to fruition.

The facility is expected to have a capacity output of 1,000 birds per hour and 50 pigs per day.

It was said that the abattoir was built to ensure food security, reduce the import bill, and provide employment in Dominica.