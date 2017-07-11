Fisheries Minister Agriculture, Johnson Drigo, has suggested that fisher folk around Dominica lower the prices at which they sell fish considering that more Dominicans are consuming the commodity.

He made that proposal at a handing over ceremony of fishing equipment during a first ever Fisheries Open Day event on Monday, July 10th 2017 at the Roseau Fisheries Complex on the Bay Front.

Drigo said that it is known that more Dominicans are consuming fish “more than ever before” because of the increased number of fish coming at fish landing sites.

“We only wish that the fishermen would sell the fish cheaper, but they have not been able to bring their prices down, but we hope that they are listening and I know that they can drop their prices and make it easier for the consumers,” Drigo added.

However, he said that he is very satisfied with the progress that government is making in the Fishing Industry, the efforts that are being made to ease costs and see it develop to a higher level.

He stressed that Dominicans both here and abroad should support the Fishing Industry just as the government is doing, to make it a thriving industry on the island.

Drigo noted that quite a number of young persons are looking fishing equipment such as boats and engines, and so, the government is playing its part, especially with the loan facility made available at the Agricultural and Industrial Development (AID) Bank.

“Not all of the young people want to go into agriculture or into farming, some of them, they have the knack for fishing, and we will continue to support them, but we cannot support all of them, and with our initiatives in fish export, which continues for certain, there will be a market for young fishers when they go out there,” he remarked

The equipment, which included flashlights, compasses, a scale for weighing fish and a filleting table, was secured by Ambassador Loreen Bannis Roberts through provisions made by the World Development Forum.