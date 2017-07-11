Drigo suggests cheaper prices for fishDominica News Online - Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 at 12:07 PM
Fisheries Minister Agriculture, Johnson Drigo, has suggested that fisher folk around Dominica lower the prices at which they sell fish considering that more Dominicans are consuming the commodity.
He made that proposal at a handing over ceremony of fishing equipment during a first ever Fisheries Open Day event on Monday, July 10th 2017 at the Roseau Fisheries Complex on the Bay Front.
Drigo said that it is known that more Dominicans are consuming fish “more than ever before” because of the increased number of fish coming at fish landing sites.
“We only wish that the fishermen would sell the fish cheaper, but they have not been able to bring their prices down, but we hope that they are listening and I know that they can drop their prices and make it easier for the consumers,” Drigo added.
However, he said that he is very satisfied with the progress that government is making in the Fishing Industry, the efforts that are being made to ease costs and see it develop to a higher level.
He stressed that Dominicans both here and abroad should support the Fishing Industry just as the government is doing, to make it a thriving industry on the island.
Drigo noted that quite a number of young persons are looking fishing equipment such as boats and engines, and so, the government is playing its part, especially with the loan facility made available at the Agricultural and Industrial Development (AID) Bank.
“Not all of the young people want to go into agriculture or into farming, some of them, they have the knack for fishing, and we will continue to support them, but we cannot support all of them, and with our initiatives in fish export, which continues for certain, there will be a market for young fishers when they go out there,” he remarked
The equipment, which included flashlights, compasses, a scale for weighing fish and a filleting table, was secured by Ambassador Loreen Bannis Roberts through provisions made by the World Development Forum.
If the government provide free gas to the Fisher men can low down the prices mister drigo you are not making any sense everyone konws that come better than that
“He stressed that Dominicans both here and abroad should support the Fishing Industry just as the government is doing, to make it a thriving industry on the island.” Here we go again Drigo with your lies. Last year you stated that over 1-million pounds of fish was exported overseas. You have yet to name one vendor or depot in my neck of the woods where I can purchase Dominican fish exports. Trust and believe I would love nothing more than to purchase my “Red Fish” to cook my braf on the Weekends, if it existed. Surprisingly, you did not mention any figures this time around. I guess 500,000 pounds is a safe bet for this year, since we’re in the month of July, 2017.
Don’t end up like Antigua. They exported away their future fish supply. Now they’re rapidly exhausting Barbuda’s. Many fishermen are out of work because of over fishing. It’s a finite resourse that needs to be conservatively controlled and not exported. The Bahamas recently sold fishing rights to China; in a few years they’ll come to regret it. The combination of over fishing and the devastation caused by the lion fish will eventually exhaust caribbean fisheries. let’s keep our fish at home; we’re too small to export anything from the sea!
Hear hear to the posters who have taken Econ 101, responding to a Minister who has not. Low prices benefit the consumer; high prices benefit the provider; how does a government Minister decide how to pick winners and losers? What the Minister should do is devise a plan to lower taxes and remove impediments to fishing. That will lower prices AND raise profits.
Lol laughable.. Mr Drigo things more specifically economics doesn’t work that way, it seems as if you are very disconnected with your ministry as anybody could tell you that encountering fish especially if you live in and around the capital is a rarity, if you do encounter fish one must consider all the costs that could cause the fish to be at wtv price its being sold, gas, time, labour, cost of boat etc its not something as simple as ” lower cost of fish”
The Minister is very correct!
This is ridiculous. How is the Minister of Agriculture asking for fishermen to lower their prices? Does he not understand simple supply and demand. Why doesn’t the government considering subsidizing the fishermen. They could set a base price for all different types of fish and when the fisherman brings his catch in, they can value it right there and pay the fishermen for the difference between the lower prices the government set for fish and the actual cost to the fishermen for the fish.
Nothing is more ridiculous than having the government set the price of a product wrong. Apart from which group you intend to direct benefits to, the price of fish sends an important message. If fish is cheap, people may switch to it from other foodstuffs. If fish is expensive, then people will avoid it except for those who want to pay extra, until pleasure boaters decide to become fishermen and share in the excess profit; then things will balance out. By comparison, all you will achieve is yet another bureaucracy that will never go away. Fishermen don’t need welfare.