Local designer and owner of Finesse Beauty House of Fashion, a local boutique and fashion studio, has said she was pleased with the turnout out of another one her major events dubbed, “Drippin’ in Finesse – Fashion in the Streets: Prom Edition”.

The event took place on Friday, June 1st at the Finesse Beauty storefront on 38 King George V Street in Roseau.

It was staged in partnership with Elevate Studios and international marketing and creative consulting group, Madhausx Consulting.

“The event was really amazing and persons showed up in large numbers and the crowd seemed to be very captivated by the pieces, those that I actually designed and made and also those that came from our Finesse Rent-a-Dress collection because we are into renting gowns…” Matthew told DNO on Monday.

According to her, the idea behind the show was to relaunch her clothing line.

She said her company staged a launching last year and soon after that event Dominica was devastated by Hurricane Maria, “so we had to relaunch again to let everybody know that we are still in existence, we are still here to help.”

She said the event was free and encourages the public to work together.

“We also want persons to be aware that in order for us to survive Post-Maria we have to work together,” Matthew urged. “So I really wanted to do something that would help bring the community together, hence the reason it was an open free event.”

The show displayed a wide array of prom pieces from the collection of Finesse Rent-a-Dress, the company’s sub-brand focused on affordable and stylish women and men’s wear for rent. The collection includes locally produced pieces and which are specifically tailored to suit the tastes of students from the graduating classes of 2018 across all secondary schools on island.

It also featured entertainment, highlighting the talent of the youth in various art forms including song, dance and poetry. The majority of models will be young individuals and will include a guest appearance from the reigning Miss Teen, Jorjanna Albert of the Convent High School, and guest performance from Pashïwok dance troupe.

In addition, the show exhibited pieces from Finesse Beauty’s other collections which includes formal and casual wear for weddings, dinners, cocktails, church occasions, First Communion, Confirmation for both male and female.

She said outfits are available for children 2 years old and is presently looking at catering for children a year old.

The headline-sponsor for the event was Jolly’s Pharmacy. Additional sponsors include: The Glam Cosmetics, Digicel, Invest Dominica, Madhausx Consulting, Elevate studios, Bunny’s cakes and catering, Garraway Hotel, Invest Dominica among others.