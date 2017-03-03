Drop in cruise ship visitors, slight growth in stopovers for Dominica in 2016Dominica News Online - Friday, March 3rd, 2017 at 12:55 PM
Dominica experienced a drop in cruise ship visitors and a slight growth in stopover visitors in 2016, statistics released by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) have shown.
This is the second year that the island experienced a drop in cruise visitors.
The statistics, released in February, show in 2016 Dominica received 277,132 cruise ship visitors as compared to 279,341 in 2015.
This represents a 1.6 percent drop for the island.
In 2014, the island received 286,575 cruise ship visitors.
In terms of stopovers, from January 2016 to November 2016, 69,988 came to Dominica as compared to 48,154 in January to July 2015 (CTO has statistic only for January 2015 to July 2015).
Of these visitors in 2016, 17,525 came from the United States, 2,722 from Canada, 13,049 from Europe and 36,692 from other markets.
This minister of tourism continues to under perform, two deaths of cruise visitors in one year, a wooden bridge broke in Wotten waven with over ten visitors, no access to wotten waven from Trafalgar even with a bridge for almost two years. There was no work on the wotten waven Road until the cruise season started, and the road to Trafalgar, he waited until it totally collapsed before giving it any attention. While there was no access through Trafalgar the only road to the most visited sites is wotten waven which is being repaired, what a mess. Only in government one can be so incompetent and still be in office. Please PM get rid of this guy to save the embarrassment. Are we surprised that since this guy became tourism minister the number of cruise visitors continue to go down?
Does the stopover figure 69,988 include Dominicans from the diaspora coming home to visit, or is this figure strictly visitors staying in hotels guesthouses etc?
I don’t know how the data for the stay-over visitors are collected but I suspect the forms submitted to passport control upon arrival form the basis of this. It is important to distinguish between visitors , who actually stay at commercial establishments such as hotels, and guest houses and those , who lodge with family or friends. It would be useful if our tourism authority (DDA) would publish this information, rather than having to rely on an outside source. We badly need a freedom of information act.
