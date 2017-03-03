Dominica experienced a drop in cruise ship visitors and a slight growth in stopover visitors in 2016, statistics released by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) have shown.

This is the second year that the island experienced a drop in cruise visitors.

The statistics, released in February, show in 2016 Dominica received 277,132 cruise ship visitors as compared to 279,341 in 2015.

This represents a 1.6 percent drop for the island.

In 2014, the island received 286,575 cruise ship visitors.

In terms of stopovers, from January 2016 to November 2016, 69,988 came to Dominica as compared to 48,154 in January to July 2015 (CTO has statistic only for January 2015 to July 2015).

Of these visitors in 2016, 17,525 came from the United States, 2,722 from Canada, 13,049 from Europe and 36,692 from other markets.