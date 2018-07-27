The Faculty of Health Sciences of the Dominica State College will hold its first multi-disciplinary educational conference for health care providers on Thursday August 2, 2018. The theme of the conference is “Hypertensive Health”.

Health Care providers from across the island will be exposed to the latest empirically-driven strategies on managing hypertension.

The feature discussant at the conference will be Dr Agathine Scotland PhD, an outstanding Dominican who currently lectures at the Miami Dade Community College in Miami. A number of other health personnel will make professionally stimulating presentations to the participants. They include Dr Adis King, Dr Orrin Jolly, Mrs Mignon Rolle-Shillingford, Dr Alisha Honoré and Mrs Rosie Felix.

Some of the provocative topics for discussion are:

-Strategies for Enhancing Compliance to Management

-Effect of Hypertensive Disorders on the Workforce

-Effect of Post-Disaster Stress on Hypertensive Clients

-Tension Blues

-Complementary & Alternate Medicine: Herbs for Hypertension?

-Impact of Hypertension on Sexual and Reproductive Health

The one day conference will start with registration of participants from 8:00am and a brief formal opening from 8:30 which national media houses are invited to cover.

The opening will be addressed by an official of the Ministry of Health & Social Services with a representative of the DSC President formally declaring the conference opened.

For further information about this informative conference, please contact Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences Mrs Denise Edwards at 275-3665 or health@dsc.edu.dm