The General Nursing Council of Dominica has presented the Agnes W. Brooks Nursing Scholarship to 19-year-old Celine Christopher, a second year nursing student at the Dominica State College (DSC).

The scholarship, put together by Roy and Debra Rolle, was presented, for the second time, during the launch of the Council’s first ever website on Friday July 21st, and is at a value of E.C. $2,700. It covers three school years of Christopher’s academic journey at the DSC.

Principal Nursing Officer in the Ministry of Health, Caesarina Ferrol, charged Christopher with the duty of making the best of the financial opportunity presented to her and urged her to excel in her nursing studies.

“Live up to the expectations of the profession even as a student. Not only in your academic performance, but in your attitude, delivery of patient care, relationship with the internal and external customers, conduct and deportment to name a few areas,” she said.

She challenged the recipient to be impactful and a “change agent” who makes a difference in the field.

“There is a saying ‘to whom much is given, much is expected,’ be reminded that there are high expectations of you, and you will be required to be a good steward of your gift and to be a good patriot to your country,” she remarked.

Christopher spoke exclusively to Dominica News Online and she said she was the youngest in a group of students selected to continue studies into the second year of nursing. She said this motivated her and made her parents very proud.

“In school, it was a little bit different because everyone was much older than me, and I was the baby. To me, it motivated me. I am the youngest so I can show people I can be mature enough and I can work at their level as well,” she said.

Christopher said her first semester was a very sociable one but as the second semester came about, she realized that an increase in hard work and dedication was very necessary to successfully complete the program.

“You need to work harder to be at that level. Now, I am entering my second year, to me, I am ready for it. Once you have the good attitude and you are not antisocial, then you can work at any level to help others, and once people see that you have that positive attitude, then they have faith in you,” she remarked.